CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Restaurants

Eastwind Chinese Restaurant & Noodle Bar at Resorts

By Nicholas Huba
Atlantic City Press
 4 days ago

Salt and Pepper Shrimp with Longyard Beans and Avocado. Resorts’ most underrated restaurant wows regulars on a daily basis. Now, you can be wowed, too, with this creative take on a classic Asian dish. Fresh shrimp are heavily seasoned with salt and pepper, lightly fried in a rice flour batter and then tossed with Chinese long beans, crispy garlic chips and fresh avocado and garnished with fresh Thai chilis. It’s as good as it gets.

pressofatlanticcity.com

Comments / 0

Related
EatThis

McDonald's Just Confirmed It's Not Bringing Back This Beloved Menu Item

McDonald's devotees have had their fair share of heartbreaks when it comes to the beloved fast food restaurant's menu. Fans have mourned the Arch Deluxe, fried apple pie, and the company's salads, among countless other menu items discontinued by the fast food giant. While customers have successfully petitioned the brand to bring back some of its favorites, like the short-lived return of its Szechuan Sauce, there's one popular food item the company won't be selling again in the near future: the Snack Wrap.
RESTAURANTS
EatThis

This Popular Asian Fried Chicken Chain Is Opening 23 New Locations in 5 States

For years, it was known as a beloved late-night NYC spot where groups of friends would crowd in after a night at the bars. It's a favorite—fans of this restaurant know there's nothing else on the planet quite like the crunch of this hot, tender chicken, or the sweet-and-savory sauce it's coated in. But all that was just the beginning. With locations currently in over 20 states, this Korean fried chicken chain is now invading a new segment of the country. If you know, you know: If this chain is coming to a state near you, your taste buds may never be quite the same.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Mashed

The Best Frozen French Fries Brand, According To 62% Of People

Some grocery items can be bought off-brand, with no one able to tell the difference. But when it comes to french fries, people apparently have major opinions. A recent Mashed survey polled 657 people in the U.S. to find out their preferred frozen french fry brand, and the results are overwhelmingly in favor of one all-American favorite.
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chinese Restaurant#Noodle#Food Drink#Pepper Shrimp#Longyard Beans#Avocado Resorts#Asian#Thai
Mashed

Only 6% Of People Prefer Steak To Be Cooked This Way

There's just something about a steak that no other meat can match. Plain baked chicken – meh. Ditto for fish. Even pork chops on their own are in need of saucing up. Steak, on the other hand, needs very little in the way of embellishment to make for a meal fit for a tycoon (and you may need to be one in order to afford all but the cheapest cuts these days). To create the perfect steak, all you need to do is apply heat and a sprinkle of salt and voilà! C'est magnifique.
FOOD & DRINKS
Eater

In a Sure Sign of Fall, Classic Restaurant Ferraro’s Rolls Out a White Truffles Menu

EASTSIDE — Ferraro’s Italian Restaurant & Wine Bar plans to serve white truffles starting October 1 through December 31. The restaurant has a three-course dinner and Nebbiolo wine pairing for $195 per person that includes Langhe Nebbiolo paired with a choice of carne battuta, a prime sirloin tartare with roasted hazelnuts, white truffle cream, and shaved white truffle or sformato di ricotta, a ricotta flan with pecorino, seasonal mushroom ragù, and shaved white truffle. Next comes Barbaresco with a choice of tagliatelle al burro and salvia, a flat ribbon pasta with butter, sage, and shaved white truffle or risotto al prosecco with prosecco risotto, mascarpone, Parmigiano-Reggiano, and shaved white truffle, followed by Barolo with a choice of vitello reale, a sautéed veal scaloppine with butter, sage, fried egg, and shaved white truffles or berretto di costata di manzo, a prime rib cap with truffle potato purée, seasonal mushrooms, extra virgin olive oil, and shaved white truffles. For dessert, gelato alla nocciola, a hazelnut gelato. For reservations, call 702-364-5300. [EaterWire]
LAS VEGAS, NV
Mashed

This Chain Has The Worst Hot Sandwiches, According To 37% Of People

What, exactly, would you consider to be a "hot sandwich?" Would a hot dog fall into this category? What about a hamburger? According to a poll conducted by YouGov (reported by Food & Wine), 60% consider hamburgers to be sandwiches, while only 32% consider hot dogs to fall into that category. However, 62% said sloppy joes are members of the sandwich family, and there are even 15% of the populace who consider tacos to be sandwiches, too.
RESTAURANTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Country
China
wnynewsnow.com

Popular Jamestown Bar, Restaurant Closes

JAMESTOWN – A popular local bar and restaurant located in Jamestown has closed its doors. Coaches Corner Inn, located on East Second Street, announced in a Facebook post that they are closing their doors and putting the business up for sale. “To our valued customers and friends, it has been...
JAMESTOWN, NY
Omaha.com

Five downtown Omaha restaurants to try

If you are hanging out downtown and feel like grabbing something to eat, check out these spots for some delicious dishes. Nicola’s, 521 S. 13th St. — This intimate and romantic eatery is perfect. The chicken pastas are especially good. nicolasomaha.com. Twisted Fork, 1014 Howard St. — Get the fried...
OMAHA, NE
Vice

Fried Garlic Noodles Recipe

¼ cup minced garlic (about 12 cloves) 3 tablespoons Microwave Fried Garlic, with reserved oil. 2 tablespoons minced garlic (about 8 cloves) 3 tablespoons shoyu (soy sauce) 2 teaspoons instant dashi powder (such as HonDashi) ¼ cup chopped scallions. sambal oelek or kudeesh sauce, for serving (optional) DIRECTIONS:. 1. Make...
RECIPES
Greyson F

Best Mexican Restaurants Revealed

What's your favorite Mexican restaurant?Roberto Carlos Roman Don/Unsplash. Mexican food is king here in Tucson. Whether looking for a large, family restaurant, a hole-in-the-wall, a food truck, or someone selling treats out of their trunk, you can find it all here in Tucson. For outsiders and snowbirds that come to the Old Pueblo for the first time, it can be overwhelming, because each Mexican restaurant typically thrives in one particular style. Whether it’s seeking out the restaurant with the best fish tacos, the best flour tortillas, the best tortas, meat selection, and so on, the best Mexican restaurants are likely the most debatable food list in the city.
TUCSON, AZ
Columbus Dispatch

Big portions, quality meals part of experience at Zorba's, owner says

Forgive Mentor "Tony” Rama if he’s a little busy right now. It’s right before the lunch hour and he’s beating eggs, searing hash browns, laying down an omelet on the flattop, flipping buttermilk pancakes and assembling a hot dog with Coney sauce. “Now I got a little bit of a...
BEXLEY, OH
meanwhilebackinpeoria.com

Saturday Night @: Sunny House Chinese Restaurant

This is Wendy, the owner of Sunny House. She’s very welcoming and friendly and told me that this restaurant has had a tough history so far. They opened up on March 10th, 2020, the week that the pandemic blew into town. A week later they had to shut down and she told me that business has been sporadic ever since.
PEORIA, IL
downtowndevil.com

Churchill’s bars welcome fall with new cocktail menu

Two bars located in The Churchill, Brill Line and So Far So Good, dropped 16 new fall-inspired cocktails on Thursday. The Churchill, located on First and Garfield streets, is home to ten local businesses that share a courtyard creating a gathering space for the community. So Far So Good which...
PHOENIX, AZ
Thrillist

9 Dog-Friendly Bars and Restaurants in Philly

It’s no secret that dog owners’ obsession with their pets have intensified over the last year. It’s understandable—everyone was stuck at home with their pups, with nothing but time for long walks and bonding. So as we re-entry society, our dogs want to come too, and luckily, in Philly, there are plenty of places where they can. Just make sure they’re well-trained, leashed up, and ready to respect the rules wherever you go. Across the board, restaurants in the city aren’t generally allowed to have animals inside (with the exception of service animals), so here are our favorite outdoor spots for dining and drinking with your dog.
PETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy