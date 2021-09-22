Meghan McCain Slams Joe Biden And Compares Him To This Former President

There might be a new president in the White House as of this year, but that hasn't stopped conservative pundit Meghan McCain from clashing with the commander-in-chief. The daughter of late Senator John McCain, Meghan was no fan of former President Donald Trump, Republican ties notwithstanding. Back in 2020, she responded to an old insult of Trump's in which he doubted her television potential after she appeared on a "Fox News" segment in 2015, per USA Today. Firing back at Trump's claim that she'd "never make it on TV," Meghan screenshotted the old post when it appeared on an Instagram account called Tweets That Don't Age Well. "I forgot Trump even did this," she wrote. "I think I'm doing okay with the old TV career ... fun fact, @theviewabc won best daytime talk show Emmy while I have been one of the co-hosts this year, Trump and The Apprentice never won one, ever." Let's call that at Meghan: 1, Trump: 0 over on the Twitter scoreboard!