Corey Davis said he felt his chemistry with rookie quarterback Zach Wilson begin to click throughout training camp — and it certainly transitioned into game action. For all that went wrong in the Jets’ season-opening loss to Sam Darnold and the Panthers, Davis made the three-year, $37.5 million deal he signed with the organization in March look like the right move. He led the offense with five catches on seven targets for 97 yards and scored both Jets touchdowns in the 19-14 loss at Carolina, pulling down three 20-plus yard passes from Wilson.

NFL ・ 11 DAYS AGO