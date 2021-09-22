CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton officer, suspect both shot, wounded during struggle

By Associated Press
 4 days ago
DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — A struggle between a Dayton police officer and an armed suspect ended with both men being shot and hospitalized.

The officer had responded to a fraud call Tuesday night and soon spotted the suspect on a city street. When the officer approached the suspect and told him to stop, authorities say he immediately struck the officer, who used his Taser on the suspect.

Authorities say the man went to the ground and grabbed a handgun, firing at least one round at the officer, who quickly returned fire.

The officer was shot in the side of his head but his injuries aren't considered life-threatening.

The suspect was shot “multiple times” and was in critical condition.

