Car crashes remain a leading cause of death for kids

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- According to national data, two kids under 13 were killed every day, on average, in car crashes in 2019. September 19th through the 25th is National Child Passenger Safety Week.

In Colorado from 2015 to 2019, 48 children under age 8 were killed in passenger vehicle crashes. Swedish Medical Center also reports:

Over the past two years, motor vehicle crashes have remained the third leading cause of preventable injury seen at Swedish Medical Center for individuals 0-14 years old.

Of these kids, 83% were unrestrained, 75% required surgery and 60% were ejected from the vehicle at the time of the crash.

These are, in almost all cases, preventable by proper car seat use.

Car seat checks are available statewide — you can find a car seat inspection location near you that will inspect your car seat for free. There are also options to get your car seat inspected virtually.

“As a law enforcement officer out on the road, I’ve seen some horrible crashes,” said Trooper Tim Sutherland, Colorado State Patrol Child Passenger Safety Program Coordinator. “I’ve been amazed at how effective car seats can be when used correctly. Kids walking away without a scratch, that’s what we always hope for.”

"When it comes to car and booster seats, there are endless variations and it can become overwhelming," said Swedish Medical Center Injury Prevention Coordinator Melanie Wuzzardo. "As a parent myself, I can relate to this. Having a car/booster seat fit check gives parents the confidence to use their car seat correctly every single time."

According to child passenger safety technicians, car/booster seats are commonly misused in these ways:

The baby is too loose in the harness.

The chest clip isn’t in the correct location.

The car seat base is too loose.

The car seat incline is incorrect.

“Estimates range from 59% to nearly 84% of kids are improperly restrained while riding in a vehicle,” said CDOT’s Office of Transportation Safety Director Darrell Lingk. “These numbers are far too high, and we’re happy to be working with hundreds of Colorado health care workers and educators to better inform parents on the issue.”

Important things for parents to learn:

Age, height, weight, and physical development all play a role in proper car seat fit.

Installation can be more complicated than people think. Correct strap tension and placement are important; securing the seat to the car correctly is a must; and knowing whether or not your seat has been recalled is crucial.

Read both your car seat manufacturer and car owner’s manual.

It’s free and highly recommended to have your seat checked by a certified child passenger safety technician.

You can find more helpful information here .

The post Car crashes remain a leading cause of death for kids appeared first on KRDO .