El Paso County, CO

Car crashes remain a leading cause of death for kids

By Kerjan Bianca
KRDO News Channel 13
KRDO News Channel 13
 4 days ago
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- According to national data, two kids under 13 were killed every day, on average, in car crashes in 2019. September 19th through the 25th is National Child Passenger Safety Week.

In Colorado from 2015 to 2019, 48 children under age 8 were killed in passenger vehicle crashes. Swedish Medical Center also reports:

  • Over the past two years, motor vehicle crashes have remained the third leading cause of preventable injury seen at Swedish Medical Center for individuals 0-14 years old.
  • Of these kids, 83% were unrestrained, 75% required surgery and 60% were ejected from the vehicle at the time of the crash.
  • These are, in almost all cases, preventable by proper car seat use.

Car seat checks are available statewide — you can find a car seat inspection location near you that will inspect your car seat for free. There are also options to get your car seat inspected virtually.

“As a law enforcement officer out on the road, I’ve seen some horrible crashes,” said Trooper Tim Sutherland, Colorado State Patrol Child Passenger Safety Program Coordinator. “I’ve been amazed at how effective car seats can be when used correctly. Kids walking away without a scratch, that’s what we always hope for.”

"When it comes to car and booster seats, there are endless variations and it can become overwhelming," said Swedish Medical Center Injury Prevention Coordinator Melanie Wuzzardo. "As a parent myself, I can relate to this. Having a car/booster seat fit check gives parents the confidence to use their car seat correctly every single time."

According to child passenger safety technicians, car/booster seats are commonly misused in these ways:

  • The baby is too loose in the harness.
  • The chest clip isn’t in the correct location.
  • The car seat base is too loose.
  • The car seat incline is incorrect.

“Estimates range from 59% to nearly 84% of kids are improperly restrained while riding in a vehicle,” said CDOT’s Office of Transportation Safety Director Darrell Lingk. “These numbers are far too high, and we’re happy to be working with hundreds of Colorado health care workers and educators to better inform parents on the issue.”

Important things for parents to learn:

  • Age, height, weight, and physical development all play a role in proper car seat fit.
  • Installation can be more complicated than people think. Correct strap tension and placement are important; securing the seat to the car correctly is a must; and knowing whether or not your seat has been recalled is crucial.
  • Read both your car seat manufacturer and car owner’s manual.
  • It’s free and highly recommended to have your seat checked by a certified child passenger safety technician.

You can find more helpful information here .

KRDO News Channel 13

UPDATE: Suspect identified in Pueblo Chile & Frijoles Festival shooting

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- UPDATE: Pueblo Police has released the name of the suspect they believe is involved in the shooting at the Pueblo Chile and Frijoles Festival Saturday night. Police obtained an attempted first-degree murder arrest warrant for 18-year-old Victor Villalobos. Investigators believe he was fighting with the victim at the festival before opening The post UPDATE: Suspect identified in Pueblo Chile & Frijoles Festival shooting appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

CDOT and farmers’ markets partner to raise pedestrian safety awareness

COLORADO, (KRDO)-- 2020 represents the deadliest year on record for pedestrians in Colorado, according to The Colorado Department of Transportation. Last year 93 pedestrians were killed in traffic crashes in Colorado. This is a 79% increase since 2013. That's why CDOT is partnering with local shops and farmers markets to raise awareness of pedestrian safety. "Ensuring The post CDOT and farmers’ markets partner to raise pedestrian safety awareness appeared first on KRDO.
TRAFFIC
KRDO News Channel 13

Fremont County Sheriff’s Office – Penrose horse not shot, but did suffer trauma

PENROSE, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Fremont County Sheriff's Office is still investigating the death of a horse. However, the sheriff confirmed to KRDO the horse was not shot. The Harmon family reached out to KRDO after finding their beloved horse Lily dead on their property Sunday. The family believed the horse had been shot after The post Fremont County Sheriff’s Office – Penrose horse not shot, but did suffer trauma appeared first on KRDO.
FREMONT COUNTY, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

State regulators: Ride operators failed to properly check seatbelt of Colorado Springs girl who died at Glenwood Caverns

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Department of Labor and Employment's (CDLE) Division of Oil and Public Safety (OPS) said its investigation into what led to the death of 6-year-old Wongel Estifanos of Colorado Springs found multiple errors by ride operators. Estifanos died on Labor Day weekend after riding the Haunted Mine Drop at The post State regulators: Ride operators failed to properly check seatbelt of Colorado Springs girl who died at Glenwood Caverns appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO STATE
KRDO News Channel 13

Crews called to recover hiker’s body in Red Rock Canyon Open Space

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A search and rescue effort by the El Paso County Sheriff's Office and the Colorado Springs Fire Department happened in Red Rock Open Space near Section 16 after a hiker fell down an incline and died Wednesday night. The recovery operation started around 9 a.m. Thursday and officials, including the The post Crews called to recover hiker’s body in Red Rock Canyon Open Space appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

El Paso County Sheriff’s Office search for woman last seen in June

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The El Paso County Sheriff's Office is searching for a woman who hasn't been since the beginning of summer. According to the sheriff's office, Sara Bayard was last seen on June 28, 2021, at a gas station in Parker. Officials believe she might be in Aurora. Bayard is 5'6", The post El Paso County Sheriff’s Office search for woman last seen in June appeared first on KRDO.
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Body of hiker found west of Gold Camp Road

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The El Paso County Sheriff's Office is working on recovering the body of a hiker who died along a popular trail in southwest Colorado Springs. Around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, a hiker came across the body a few miles up the section 16 trail, west of Gold Camp Road. Deputies said The post Body of hiker found west of Gold Camp Road appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

El Paso Co. Health says resources are in place after Pfizer COVID booster is authorized

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Effective immediately, millions of Americans are eligible to receive their COVID-19 booster shot, and El Paso County Health officials say they are ready to administer third doses in the community.   “We do have the resources in El Paso County. I would recommend that folks that are eligible for that The post El Paso Co. Health says resources are in place after Pfizer COVID booster is authorized appeared first on KRDO.
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Second traffic enforcement team-up this year conducted Wednesday in El Paso County

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- With last week's double fatality crash in mind, authorities stepped up traffic enforcement along Interstate 25 between the Douglas and Pueblo county lines. KRDO Colorado Springs Police, El Paso County sheriff's deputies and the Colorado State Patrol began their patrols at 6:30 a.m. Wednesday and were scheduled to end The post Second traffic enforcement team-up this year conducted Wednesday in El Paso County appeared first on KRDO.
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Detectives investigate after finding body in eastern Pueblo County

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office is investigating after finding a body in Eastern Pueblo County. Monday, deputies responded to the 1200 block of 33rd Lane after a property owner reportedly found a body on his land. At the scene, deputies found a deceased man. The Pueblo County Coroner's Office is The post Detectives investigate after finding body in eastern Pueblo County appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO COUNTY, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Fremont County deputies investigating mysterious horse death in Penrose

PENROSE, Colo. (KRDO) -- A Penrose family is devastated after the mysterious death of their horse on their own property, and are warning their neighbors of a potential danger in the community. When the Harmon family went to bed around 10 p.m. Sunday at their residence on the 600 block of M Street in Penrose, The post Fremont County deputies investigating mysterious horse death in Penrose appeared first on KRDO.
PENROSE, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Foster parent pleads guilty in connection with child’s death in Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Dacey Spinuzzi entered a guilty plea to one felony charge in connection with a foster child's death last year in Pueblo. 13 Investigates reported Spinuzzi's case after the death of 15-month-old Aiden Seeley in October 2020. Prosecutors say Aiden was tortured and murdered. Aiden was put into the Pueblo County Department The post Foster parent pleads guilty in connection with child’s death in Pueblo appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Pfizer booster shot approved by CDC for at-risk groups

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Today, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) officially recommended Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine booster shots for people at higher risk for COVID-19. Booster doses should be given at least six months after their Pfizer-BioNTech primary series. The updated CDC guidance recommends Pfizer booster shots for people 65 years The post Pfizer booster shot approved by CDC for at-risk groups appeared first on KRDO.
HEALTH
KRDO News Channel 13

Stage 1 fire restrictions in effect for 6 Colorado Counties

COLORADO (KRDO) -- Stage one fire restrictions are now in effect in six counties across Colorado. The Bureau of Land Management implemented fire restrictions through the end of the year. Those counties include: El Paso CountyChaffee CountyFremont CountyLake CountyPark CountySaguache County Upcoming dry and warm conditions prompted the restrictions. Now, those counties will not allow The post Stage 1 fire restrictions in effect for 6 Colorado Counties appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO STATE
KRDO News Channel 13

During Rail Safety Week, CDOT reflects on deadliest traffic crash in state history

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) -- During Rail Safety Week, the Colorado Department of Transportation is reminding people to always use caution when approaching rail crossings. This year marks the 60th anniversary of the deadliest traffic crash in Colorado's history. On December 14, 1961, a school bus full of children collided with a moving train, splitting into The post During Rail Safety Week, CDOT reflects on deadliest traffic crash in state history appeared first on KRDO.
DENVER, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

CSU-Pueblo student arrested, deputies find large cache of loaded weapons on campus

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Detectives with the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office arrested a Colorado State University-Pueblo student after finding a large cache of loaded weapons in his possession, including a semi-automatic rifle and nearly 1,000 rounds of ammunition on campus grounds. According to the sheriff's office, deputies were alerted of threatening and concerning statements made The post CSU-Pueblo student arrested, deputies find large cache of loaded weapons on campus appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO STATE
KRDO News Channel 13

CDOT talks safety on U.S. 24 east of Colorado Springs after recent double-fatality crash

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Some residents are calling for increased safety along a 25-mile stretch of U.S. 24 between Colorado Springs and Calhan after two drivers died in a crash last Friday. According to the Colorado State Patrol, two Subarus collided head-on, just after midnight at the intersection of U.S. 24 and Palomino The post CDOT talks safety on U.S. 24 east of Colorado Springs after recent double-fatality crash appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO STATE
KRDO News Channel 13

Loveland nurse practitioner to pay $20k for advertising misleading COVID-19 cures

LOVELAND, Colo. (KRDO) -- A Loveland family nurse practitioner has been ordered to pay a fine after continuing to encourage the effectiveness of alleged cures for COVID-19. In March of 2020, Siegfried Emme, owner of Loveland Medical Clinic, advertised IV therapies as a treatment for COVID-19. The Colorado Department of Law sent a cease-and-desist notice The post Loveland nurse practitioner to pay $20k for advertising misleading COVID-19 cures appeared first on KRDO.
LOVELAND, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Letecia Stauch to be held without bond until trial for stepson’s killing

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Letecia Stauch, the woman accused of killing her stepson Gannon Stauch, will be held without bond until her trial, a judge ruled on Thursday. Stauch has been in custody since her arrest in mid-2020. She faces a charge of first-degree murder and a slew of others in connection with the The post Letecia Stauch to be held without bond until trial for stepson’s killing appeared first on KRDO.
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

On the Lookout: Robbery suspect seen leaving discount store in Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- It happens in a flash: a male suspect is seen stuffing an object into his waistband as he hurriedly leaves a store. Police say that object was a handgun and it was used in a robbery at the TJ Maxx in Pueblo. The crime occurred on September 5. The suspect was The post On the Lookout: Robbery suspect seen leaving discount store in Pueblo appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO, CO
Local news and information in Colorado Springs and Pueblo, CO from KRDO News Channel 13, Where the News Comes First.

