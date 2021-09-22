CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
UF’s Dan Mullen: QB Anthony Richardson on track to play against Tennessee

By Edgar Thompson, Orlando Sentinel
 4 days ago

Florida coach Dan Mullen said backup quarterback Anthony Richardson is on track to play for the No. 11 Gators against Tennessee.

“I would think he’ll be ready to go on Saturday,” Mullen said Wednesday.

The explosive redshirt freshman sat out the Alabama game after his 80-yard touchdown run Sept. 11 against USF re-aggravated a right hamstring injury sustained last spring.

Mullen said Richardson is “looking good” but has not fully tested himself during practice and will not “to give him the maximum time to get to 100 percent.”

Richardson, however, has practiced more than he did a week ago, Mullen said.

“But we haven’t gotten him on a full sprint yet,” UF’s coach said.

Similar to last week, Richardson will undergo an MRI Friday night to determine his availability.

Doctors cleared Richardson to play against Alabama, but Mullen decided it best to rest the 6-foot-4, 236-pound phenom to prevent further injury.

Richardson’s play has been revelatory during limited action. Playing four series during each of the first two games, the 19-year-old from Gainesville has touchdown runs of 80 and 73 yards and scoring tosses of 75 and 41 yards.

This article first appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com . Email Edgar Thompson at egthompson@orlandosentinel.com or follow him on Twitter at @osgators .

