Top US general meets with his Russian counterpart in Finland

By Oren Liebermann, Ellie Kaufman
CNN
 4 days ago
(CNN) — Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley met his Russian counterpart for about six hours Wednesday in a "productive" meeting in Helsinki at a time of heightened tensions between the US and Russia. "When military leaders of great powers communicate, the world is a safer...

