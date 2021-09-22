CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zach Bryan Announces 2021 ‘Ain’t For Tamin” Tour

By Wes Langeler
Zach Bryan

Ladies and gentleman… the moment you’ve all been waiting for…

Zach Bryan is officially hitting the road on a full blown fall tour.

Fresh off his Grand Ole Opry debut, an appearance at Born & Raised Festival, charity show with Christian McCaffrey and more, Zach is ready to launch his first official tour, affectionately named the Ain’t For Tamin’ Tour.

The tour will kick off on October 20th in St. Louis, Missouri, and run through the end of November, wrapping up in Houston, Texas. The tour will include back to back shows at Cain’s Ballroom in Tulsa, as well as stops in Atlanta, Chicago, Minneapolis, Detroit and more.

Zach Bryan is a superstar in the making… you’re gonna want to be able to say you were there before he was selling out arenas.

Ain’t For Tamin’ Tour Dates:

October 20 St Louis, MO The Pageant

October 22 Knoxville, TN The Shed at Smoky Mountain Harley Davidson

October 23 Atlanta, GA The Eastern

October 26 Raleigh, NC The Ritz

October 27 Pittsburgh, PA Roxian

October 29 Columbus, OH The Bluestone

October 30 Louisville KY Paristown Hall

November 1 Cincinnati, OH Bogart’s

November 2 Bloomington, IN Bluebird Nightclub

November 4 Madison, WI The Sylvee

November 5 Des Moines, IA Val Air Ballroom

November 7 Sioux Falls, SD The District

November 8 Minneapolis, MN The Fillmore

November 10 Chicago, IL Park West

November 11 Grand Rapids, MI The Intersection

November 13 Detroit, MI The Majestic Theatre

November 15 Wichita, KS Cotillion Ballroom

November 16 Kansas City, MO Uptown Theater

November 18 Tulsa, OK Cain’s Ballroom

November 19 Tulsa, OK Cain’s Ballroom

November 27 Houston, TX 713 Music Hall

