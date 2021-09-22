Zach Bryan Announces 2021 ‘Ain’t For Tamin” Tour
Ladies and gentleman… the moment you’ve all been waiting for…
Zach Bryan is officially hitting the road on a full blown fall tour.
Fresh off his Grand Ole Opry debut, an appearance at Born & Raised Festival, charity show with Christian McCaffrey and more, Zach is ready to launch his first official tour, affectionately named the Ain’t For Tamin’ Tour.
The tour will kick off on October 20th in St. Louis, Missouri, and run through the end of November, wrapping up in Houston, Texas. The tour will include back to back shows at Cain’s Ballroom in Tulsa, as well as stops in Atlanta, Chicago, Minneapolis, Detroit and more.
Zach Bryan is a superstar in the making… you’re gonna want to be able to say you were there before he was selling out arenas.
Ain’t For Tamin’ Tour Dates:
October 20 St Louis, MO The Pageant
October 22 Knoxville, TN The Shed at Smoky Mountain Harley Davidson
October 23 Atlanta, GA The Eastern
October 26 Raleigh, NC The Ritz
October 27 Pittsburgh, PA Roxian
October 29 Columbus, OH The Bluestone
October 30 Louisville KY Paristown Hall
November 1 Cincinnati, OH Bogart’s
November 2 Bloomington, IN Bluebird Nightclub
November 4 Madison, WI The Sylvee
November 5 Des Moines, IA Val Air Ballroom
November 7 Sioux Falls, SD The District
November 8 Minneapolis, MN The Fillmore
November 10 Chicago, IL Park West
November 11 Grand Rapids, MI The Intersection
November 13 Detroit, MI The Majestic Theatre
November 15 Wichita, KS Cotillion Ballroom
November 16 Kansas City, MO Uptown Theater
November 18 Tulsa, OK Cain’s Ballroom
November 19 Tulsa, OK Cain’s Ballroom
November 27 Houston, TX 713 Music Hall
