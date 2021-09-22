WATCH: Berrien County health officials discuss COVID-19, flu season

View more in
Berrien County, MI
Related
Van Buren County student dies after contracting COVID-19
This brings the total deaths from COVID-19 in Van Buren and Cass County to 234.
Michigan health officials confirm 6,080 new cases of COVID-19, 82 deaths since Wednesday
Michigan health officials have confirmed 6,080 new cases of the coronavirus in the state and 82 additional deaths connected to COVID-19 since Wednesday.
Dr. Joneigh Khaldun stepping down as chief medical executive for State of Michigan
Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, the chief medical executive at the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, is leaving her role for a job outside of state government, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced on Friday.
Zone 1 in Flat Rock cleared, most residents who evacuated can return home
Notices from the Wayne County Health Department and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services say there is no longer a risk for the evacuation area ...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kent County commissioners discuss threats made against health director
Several board members addressed Dr. London's concerns, the public response to them, and whether they agreed with his decision on masks or not.
Michigan sending water, filters to Benton Harbor due to lead
The state of Michigan will provide bottled water and water filters in Benton Harbor where tests have revealed elevated levels of lead.
Kalamazoo County residents dealing with flood damage after heavy rains
Rain will continue across the state and in West Michigan with more expected over the weekend.
FOX 17 News West Michigan
10K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Read the latest Grand Rapids, Michgain news and weather from FOX 17 News West Michigan, updated throughout the day.
Comments / 0