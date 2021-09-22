CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Haughton, LA

Guilty Looking Dog is Only Guilty of Wanting a Home

By Krystal Montez
News Radio 710 KEEL
News Radio 710 KEEL
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

My dog Olive is my best friend, I couldn't imagine life without her. I wish everyone had an Olive. That's why we teamed up with Ninna's Road to Rescue. We love to show off some of Ninna's adoptable dogs, so hopefully, you find that companion you've been looking for. Meet...

710keel.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
News Radio 710 KEEL

See Shreveport-Bossier’s Top 10 Restaurants for Diet Cheat Days

Dieting? It really sucks, doesn't it? Especially when you live in Shreveport-Bossier, LA and you're constantly surrounded by the best food in the world!. However, if there's anything we learned during this insane pandemic, it's that eating healthy and staying fit is the best way to avoid getting sick. They say summer bodies are made in the winter but everyone needs a cheat day, especially if you've been dieting for a while! I've always heard that if you're really craving something, you should feed the urge, just in moderation. I've also read that an occasional cheat day can help rev up your metabolism. It's a mental game for a lot of us. So, maybe just stick to the pint of Blue Bell instead of the whole half gallon?
SHREVEPORT, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Lifestyle
City
Haughton, LA
City
Benton, LA
Louisiana State
Louisiana Pets & Animals
News Radio 710 KEEL

These Louisiana Street Names are Ridiculous and Awesome

Here in the great state of Louisiana, we are as unique as they come. There's weird. Then there's Louisiana weird. We have Parishes instead of Counties. We're the only state in the US that follows Napoleonic Law. We eat pretty much any critter or creature that moves. We are as unique, weird, and strange as they come. So, naturally, our street names are equally weird and strange and unique.
LOUISIANA STATE
News Radio 710 KEEL

News Radio 710 KEEL

Shreveport, LA
5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

News 710 KEEL has the best news coverage for Shreveport, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy