CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tuscaloosa, AL

No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide ‘can’t let up’ vs. Southern Mississippi Golden Eagles

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RNV8a_0c4WaMQk00

Alabama got tested last Saturday against Florida on the road, emerging with a 31-29 win after the Gators came up just short on a two-point conversion attempt late in the game.

The win allowed the Crimson Tide (3-0, 1-0 SEC) to maintain their No. 1 ranking, with Southern Mississippi of Conference USA coming into Tuscaloosa on Saturday night.

The Tide have a seven-game winning streak against the Golden Eagles and have won 13 of the last 14 meetings. Southern Miss (1-2) has never played Alabama in the state of Mississippi, and the Golden Eagles defeated the Tide 21-0 in September of 2000 in Birmingham, Ala., for the most recent Southern Mississippi victory in the series.

Alabama has won the last two meetings (2019 and 2014) by a combined score of 101-19.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06srH2_0c4WaMQk00
Also Read:
College football games today: TV schedule, daily fantasy picks, and best bets

Nick Saban preaches consistency for Alabama

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=099wZw_0c4WaMQk00
Sep 18, 2021; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban talks to the referee against the Florida Gators during the second half at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

There were some lessons to be learned from the Florida win, Alabama head coach Nick Saban said.

“You can’t let up in a game. You’ve got to be able to sustain and play Alabama football for 60 minutes in a game. You can’t relinquish big leads,” Saban said. “So, there’s a lot of things that our players can learn in terms of what we can do to be better from an execution standpoint, and how we can sustain our intensity for 60 minutes in a game.”

Saban said the Golden Eagles have a tough defense that has played the run well, and will present a challenge despite Alabama being a perceived overwhelming favorite.

Alabama has scored 30 or more points in 30 straight games, which is the longest current streak of its kind in the FBS. One more 30-point game and the Tide will tie UCF, which had 31 from 2017-2019, for the all-time record.

Saban is 264-65-1 all-time as a head coach , including a 173-23 mark at Alabama. An early touchdown bodes well for the Crimson Tide, as they have won 43 straight games when scoring a touchdown on the first offensive possession of the game, as they did against Florida.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SAtRJ_0c4WaMQk00
Also Read:
College Football Top 25 Rankings: Alabama clings to No. 1 after close call, Clemson way down in Week 3

Southern Mississippi has losses to South Alabama and Troy, by a combined score of 52-16. Its win was over Grambling State, 37-0.

The Golden Eagles rushed for minus-1 yards against Troy at home last weekend, with 156 yards of total offense. Defensively, the Southern Miss defense has limited each of its first three opponents this season to fewer than 100 yards rushing.

Opponents are averaging only 17.3 points and 248 yards of total offense per game against the Golden Eagles, but Alabama is, of course, on another level in terms of caliber of opponent.

Quarterback Trey Lowe will miss Saturday’s game with a foot injury, according to a statement he released on Twitter. The transfer from West Virginia said he was focusing on “healing, rehab, and getting back to the game I love,” and pledged to help his team any way he can.

Lowe started the first two games of this season before injuring his foot against Grambling. He was replaced by freshman Ty Keyes, who started against Troy and is expected to start against Alabama.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tuscaloosa, AL
Football
City
Troy, AL
City
Birmingham, AL
Local
Alabama Football
Tuscaloosa, AL
Sports
Local
Alabama College Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
State
Alabama State
State
West Virginia State
Tuscaloosa, AL
College Sports
City
Tuscaloosa, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nick Saban
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Southern Mississippi#South Alabama#American Football#Sec#Alabama Crimson Tide#The Florida Gators#The Golden Eagles#Fbs#Ucf#Twitter#Grambling#Unlv#Byu
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
University of Nevada, Las Vegas
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

20K+
Followers
25K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy