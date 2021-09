Caddo school board leaders heard from one parent who says policies were not followed after two big fights at Southwood High School. Chandra Baker told the board her daughter came home from school on Thursday and said she was terrified and did not want to go to school on Friday. Baker says her child's life was threatened by some other girls. She prayed with her daughter and she took her to school Friday. But things escalated. Baker says her daughter was waiting in the hallway to be escorted by security to a class when other girls jumped her. She defended herself. And now her daughter has been suspended and could face expulsion. Baker says the principal did call her on Saturday to say the policy was not followed. Baker says none of the students involved in the fights were questioned before they were suspended.

SHREVEPORT, LA ・ 5 DAYS AGO