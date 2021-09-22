CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Register for Instrumental Music

seattleschools.org
 4 days ago

We are excited to offer Elementary Instrumental Music (EIM) to your student! The program is for 5th graders and for 4th graders if space is available. Instruments we teach are Violin, Cello, Flute, Clarinet, Trumpet, and Trombone. Please contact Mr. Pendergrass for more information and a link to the online...

fairmountparkes.seattleschools.org

myarklamiss.com

Preservation Hall musicians teach students with disabilities how to play musical instruments

New Orleans (WGNO) — Preservation Hall musicians do more than perform for an audience. They’re also teaching music students– including students with disabilities– how to play a musical instrument. The city’s premier venue for traditional jazz has a special program that includes in-person learning, from musicians like trumpet-player Kevin Louis,...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Siliconera

Genshin Impact Inazuma Battle Theme Music Video Features Traditional Japanese Instruments

MiHoYo has released another music video for Genshin Impact. While other videos primarily showcased sprawling views of the landscapes in Genshin Impact, the “Duel in the Mist” Inazuma battle theme features the musicians that performed the music for the game. This new music video focuses on the traditional instruments used to create this specific battle theme in Genshin Impact.
MUSIC
KWCH.com

Wichita composer holds concert to fund student instruments

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita native and musical composer Alex Wakim is putting on a show at the Wichita Center for Performing Arts to raise money for instruments at USD 259 Wichita schools and pediatric cancer patients in Lebanon. Wakim spends most of his time in New York, but he...
WICHITA, KS
#Eim#Trumpet
klax-tv.com

Huckleberry Brewing Company raises $4,500 for musical instruments for kids

Alexandria, La., September 10, 2021 – Huckleberry Brewing Company presented Central Louisiana Community Foundation (CLCF) with a check for $4,500 for the Keep Jammin’ for Kids Fund. On Friday, September 3, 2021, Huckleberry Brewing Company hosted the 3rd Annual Keep Jammin’ Fest to raise money to provide musical instruments for schools and children in Central Louisiana. The annual festival is hosted in honor of Ben Rougeou, musician and friend of brewery owner. Huckleberry Brewing Company owner, Jacob Willson, said “We are excited to continue the Keep Jammin’ Fest in Central Louisiana. Growing up in Alexandria and participating in music, I’ve seen first-hand the struggles local music programs face. It’s important for us to continue to give back to the community where we live and raise our family.” To support this fund, please contact CLCF. CLCF connects local donors to philanthropic organizations and projects they care about and promotes charitable giving to enrich the quality of life in Central Louisiana.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
CBS New York

The 3 ‘Fates’ Of ‘Hadestown’ Reflect On Broadway’s Return And Their Love For NYC’s Theater Community

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The hit musical “Hadestown” reopened this month with a celebration that spilled into the streets. In 2019, the show won eight Tony awards, including best musical. Three women play a key storytelling role. CBS2’s Jessica Moore recently spoke to them about returning to the stage after 18 months. READ MORE: Broadway Buzz: ‘Hadestown’ Taps Greek Myths Mixed With Love, Music It has been a long road back for Broadway and members of the cast of “Hadestown,” but the atmosphere was electric on Sept. 2, reopening night, inside the Walter Kerr Theatre. “Hadestown” is based on Greek mythology. It’s the story of Orpheus...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
allclassical.org

How Instruments Are Built

Early musical instruments were designed in the same manner as many other great inventions: by accident. After realizing that ordinary objects could create fascinating melodies, our earliest innovators began testing, shaping, and playing the tangible world around us. Their historic creations have evolved into the unique medleys of science, engineering, and art that exist today.
ENTERTAINMENT
New Jersey 101.5

NJ music students are asked to ‘mask their instruments’ to help stop COVID

Visual and performing arts programs are expected to return to New Jersey schools this fall with the same energy they had pre-pandemic. But as kids return for fully in-person instruction, things on stage and in music class will look quite different in the 2021-2022 academic year, based on guidance released this month by Arts Ed NJ, the performing arts affiliate for the National Association of State High School Associations.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Frederick News-Post

Intro to Musical Instruments

For ages 2 - 6. Join Coffey Music's Bob Coffey on a musical journey where you will learn about and listen to several instruments. You will even get a chance to play some yourselves! Only kids need to register. Visit site for details. Please wear a mask during this program. Due to the nature of this program, wearing a mask helps protect all attendees, especially those most vulnerable.
MUSIC

