2022 4-Star Penn State Basketball Target Otega Oweh Changes Decision Date

By Mike Vukovcan
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMicah Shrewsberry will have to wait a few more days to find out if his program has landed a top target. 4-star shooting guard Otega Oweh was scheduled to make his college decision this coming Friday but Eric Bossi of 247 Sports is reporting that due to scheduling and timing conflicts, Oweh will not make his decision on October 1 and will announce it live on CBSSports HQ. The 4-star recruit is one of the top two-way wings in the country and is ranked by 247 Sports as the No. 76 overall recruit and the No. 8 shooting guard in the Class of 2022.

