Stewardship Award Nominations Being Accepted

My name is Nitish Kaza. For the past two years, I have been an intern with Sustainable Practices, a Cape-based environmental advocacy nonprofit. I found the organization on the internet when I was looking for an opportunity to assist and learn about environmental outreach, protection and education. I read their mission statement, contacted them and was given the opportunity to join even though I live in Western Massachusetts. From my start with the group, I have witnessed first-hand their dedication. We meet weekly, updating each other on progress and sharing ideas. In addition to banning plastic water bottles, we have several other initiatives running in parallel to educate the public about the importance of sustainability. We create infographic life cycles to visually demonstrate the full impact of convenience consumption, screen sustainability-themed documentaries monthly, partner with global grassroots efforts about problems such as beer bottle pollution, run a podcast series through WOMR on sustainability topics, and host educational forums in April and October. This fall we are working on the remaining Commercial Single-use Plastic Water Bottle Bans; 10 of 15 Cape towns have already passed it at their town meetings as of Spring 2020. We look for your support!

ENVIRONMENT ・ 6 DAYS AGO