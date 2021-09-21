CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Stewardship Award Nominations Being Accepted

capenews.net
 9 days ago

CARE for the Cape & Islands is accepting nominations from the community for the 2021 Stewardship Awards until Friday, October 1. Nominations are requested for the Business/Organization Stewardship Award and Youth Stewardship Award. The awards will be presented on Thursday, November 4, during the CARE About a Clean Cape & Islands Summit.

