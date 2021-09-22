CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
North Port, FL

'Don’t Try To Find Me,' Brian Laundrie Reportedly Says In Chilling Pinterest Post

By Kathy Reakes
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VD4H7_0c4WXZgu00

"Don't try to find me."

That was the message Brian Laundrie posted on social media that authorities are hoping may actually lead to his apprehension.

Laundrie, 23, is a person of interest in the murder of the 22-year-old Gabby Petito whose body was found on Sunday, Sept. 19, in the Grand Teton National Park, in Wyoming.

He hasn't been seen in more than a week, since he allegedly went hiking in a nature reserve near his home in Sarasota County in the City of North Port in Florida.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tnxQn_0c4WXZgu00

Since the confirmed identity of Petito and her death being labeled a homicide, interest in Laundrie has exploded across the country with amateur sleuths scouring social media for any trace of the wanted man.

On Tuesday, Sept. 21, the Sun came across the Pinterest postings that include one that says "Don't Try To Find Me."

Another posting shows a gravestone with the words "My Baby" written on it.

The couple who grew up on Long Island, who had been on a cross country trip in Petito's van, became an obsession with the nation when Petito, of the hamlet of Blue Point, in Suffolk County, was reported missing by her mother on Saturday, Sept. 11.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vgypX_0c4WXZgu00

She made the report after not hearing from her daughter in more than two weeks and was concerned that something was very wrong.

What made the case even more intriguing was the fact that Laundrie had returned to Florida on Wednesday, Sept. 1, in Petitos' van, without her.

From the onset, Laundrie has refused to speak with law enforcement or Petito's family, who begged him and his parents to tell them where their daughter was last seen.

The FBI and the North Port Police have remained steadfast in saying at this point Laudnrie is a person of interest, not a suspect.

That may change in the coming days as a final autopsy report is produced and the actual cause of death is revealed.

The Pinterest account, under @blaundrie1197, has not been confirmed to belong to Laundrie but does share albums with a page belonging to Petito.

In the meantime, the FBI is asking the public for help finding Laundrie.

To contact the FBI, call 1-800-CALL FBI or submit tips at tips.fbi.gov.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

To share this story, click on the Facebook icon below.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 13

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
North Port, FL
Crime & Safety
State
Florida State
City
North Port, FL
State
Wyoming State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pinterest#Fbi#Long Island#Murder#Sun#Blue Point#The North Port Police
Daily Voice

Dog Rescued After House Fire Breaks Out On Long Island

Authorities rescued a dog from a house fire on Long Island.Officers responded to a report of a fire at a home on Prospect Avenue in East Meadow at 11:45 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 25, according to the Nassau County Police Department.Police said while searching for any occupants of the building, NCPD o…
EAST MEADOW, NY
Daily Voice

NJ Jail Mistakenly Releases Robbery Suspect Wanted In Ohio

An Ohio robbery suspect "walked out" of a New Jersey jail after appearing in court on a local charge, authorities said.The Mercer County Correctional Center mistakenly released the inmate, the county said in a statement Friday. Clark Green Jr., 54, was set free about 8:30 p.m. Thursday in Trenton, …
OHIO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
Daily Voice

CT Felon Caught With '.38 Special,' Feds Say

A Connecticut man pleaded guilty to the unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition by a felon.Allen Evans, age 35, of Hartford, made the plea on Tuesday, Sept. 21, in New Haven, said Leonard C Boyle, Acting US Attorney for the District of Connecticut.According to court documents and statements…
CONNECTICUT STATE
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
133K+
Followers
27K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield and New Haven Counties in Connecticut; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Essex, Hudson, Mercer, Morris, Passaic, Sussex and Union Counties in New Jersey; and Dutchess, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester in New York as well as Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York counties in Pennsylvania.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy