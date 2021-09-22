CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Photography

Have your photos published in the Guardian’s letters pages

By Guardian community team
The Guardian
The Guardian
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Mi9j1_0c4WXRd600

We would like to highlight some of the best of your photography in the Guardian paper. Since 2014 our letters page has carried amazing images readers have shared: some of them being newsworthy, others more abstract.

With our format there will be an opportunity to showcase your images more prominently alongside the views readers have shared.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lOSaK_0c4WXRd600
The letters spread of 10 July 2019, including a picture supplied by reader Nina Sherman. Photograph: Nina Sherman/The Guardian

From reportage to portraits, extraordinary weather events and travel photography to your best images of the places you live or the wildlife you share them with , we’re looking forward to hearing from you and seeing your work. What’s important to us is the quality of the image – the subject matter is up to you.

Related: Reportage: readers' best photojournalism

If you have a great image you think would work on our letters page share it by completing the form below. A few pointers:

  • Try to upload the highest resolution possible

  • Landscape or square images are preferable , but if you have a great portrait image, we’ll consider it

  • Tell us as much as you can about when and where the photo was taken as well as what was happening

  • When we publish an image we want to credit you so please ensure that we have contact information and your full name

If you’re having trouble using the form, click here . Read terms of service here and privacy policy here .

Comments / 0

Related
coachellavalleyweekly.com

You are the Guardian of Your Thoughts

“What if we were able to harness a greater portion of our mind’s potential by directing more of the activity that goes on in the brain? What if we could consciously program our subconscious to carry out an intricate list of thoughtful directives on a daily basis to inspire our actions?” Daily Agreements, Guidelines & Intentions, by Aimee Mosco and Donald L. Ferguson, page 1.
MENTAL HEALTH
30Seconds

Editor’s Letter: 30Seconds Is a Google “Featured Publisher” & Why There’s No Such Thing As “Overnight Success"

I am thrilled to share that Google has selected 30Seconds as a featured publisher. The team at Google noticed the quality of work we’ve been producing over the years, and they reached out to us in order to recognize it. Google will be sharing our story on its website and social media channels. We are so honored, and we are so grateful.
INTERNET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Photography
Searchengine Journal

How to Get Your Facebook Page or Account Verified

Do you currently have a Facebook Page? Are you trying to grow your small business, company, or personal brand?. If the answer is yes, you should consider verifying your Facebook Page (or, if you’re an influencer, celebrity, or thought leader, your account) for several reasons. For starters, being verified on...
INTERNET
Times Leader

Write a letter to your descendants

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. Normally in this space I offer advice and encouragement to people trying to peer through the mists of the past and find their ancestors. Today, though, I’m urging genealogists of today to make themselves more visible to their descendants, perhaps descendants...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
KISS 106

It’s National Family Photo Day & We Want Your Hilarious Family Photos

It's National Family Photo Day and we have collected a slew of hilarious family photos from around the Tri-State. Now, all we need is yours!. Angel here and let's be totally honest most people only post their very best to social media. You make sure your family is posed perfectly, and not a hair is out of place. If you're anything like my family behind that picture-perfect photo is about a hundred outtakes that could win you a contest for Hot Mess Family of the years.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
The Independent

Sign up to The Independent’s exclusive virtual event exploring the changed landscape of love

As we start to venture back out post the pandemic and gain a sense of normality by doing things that were once a given, there are some elements of life that seem harder to claw back. One such thing is dating.It is a topic that has been widely explored in our lifestyle desk’s fortnightly dating and relationships podcast, Millennial Love. The relationship series is hosted by lifestyle writer Olivia Petter and now she is going to be hosting a live virtual event with a panel of relationship experts.Olivia will be joined by the author of Alonement Francesca Specter, dating psychologist...
INTERNET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Photography
NewsBreak
Visual Art
My 1053 WJLT

It’s National Family Photo Day & We Want Your Hilarious Family Photos

It's National Family Photo Day and we have collected a slew of hilarious family photos from around the Tri-State. Now, all we need is yours!. Angel here and let's be totally honest most people only post their very best to social media. You make sure your family is posed perfectly, and not a hair is out of place. If you're anything like my family behind that picture-perfect photo is about a hundred outtakes that could win you a contest for Hot Mess Family of the years.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
WBKR

It’s National Family Photo Day & We Want Your Hilarious Family Photos

It's National Family Photo Day and we have collected a slew of hilarious family photos from around the Tri-State. Now, all we need is yours!. Angel here and let's be totally honest most people only post their very best to social media. You make sure your family is posed perfectly, and not a hair is out of place. If you're anything like my family behind that picture-perfect photo is about a hundred outtakes that could win you a contest for Hot Mess Family of the years.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
The Guardian

The Guardian

23K+
Followers
15K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy