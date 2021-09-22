Have your photos published in the Guardian’s letters pages

We would like to highlight some of the best of your photography in the Guardian paper. Since 2014 our letters page has carried amazing images readers have shared: some of them being newsworthy, others more abstract.

With our format there will be an opportunity to showcase your images more prominently alongside the views readers have shared.

The letters spread of 10 July 2019, including a picture supplied by reader Nina Sherman. Photograph: Nina Sherman/The Guardian

From reportage to portraits, extraordinary weather events and travel photography to your best images of the places you live or the wildlife you share them with , we’re looking forward to hearing from you and seeing your work. What’s important to us is the quality of the image – the subject matter is up to you.

If you have a great image you think would work on our letters page share it by completing the form below. A few pointers:

Try to upload the highest resolution possible

Landscape or square images are preferable , but if you have a great portrait image, we’ll consider it

Tell us as much as you can about when and where the photo was taken as well as what was happening

When we publish an image we want to credit you so please ensure that we have contact information and your full name

If you’re having trouble using the form, click here . Read terms of service here and privacy policy here .