Can’t wait for Black Friday? Here are our favorite things on sale today, September 22nd

By Kelsey Chapman
Indy100
Indy100
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Pd4GX_0c4WXIvn00
(Bella )

Black Friday is just two months away, and our excitement for the deals to come is already building.

While we’re preparing the inside scoop on the biggest day in shopping for you, we wanted to share some of our favorite everyday deals from retailers like Walmart, Target, and Amazon so you can save right now. Keep reading to see which sales caught our eye today, and check back regularly as we count down the days until Friday, November 26th!

Welhome Franklin Premium 100% Cotton 6 Piece Towel Set

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DPZlP_0c4WXIvn00

Give yourself the luxurious feeling of hotel towels for under $30 when you buy this heavyweight, pure cotton, green certified, six piece towel set. The cream shade is our top pick, but there are 12 colors to choose from so you’re sure to match your own decor stye.

Infinity - Smart Chair X3 Massage Chair - Brown

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bC38V_0c4WXIvn00

You may not have woken up this morning thinking, “Today is the day I spend $5,000 on a massage chair for my home,” but the best adventures are unplanned. Save $1800 and invest in your ultimate relaxation on demand when you pick up this Infinity Smart X3 massage chair and you’ll have lumbar heat, chromotherapy, soothing foot rollers, powerful deep tissue massages, and more at your fingertips.

Touraco Wood Writing Desk with Carved Drawers Brown - Opalhouse™

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MeTBl_0c4WXIvn00

Circle Deals at Target help you save all year long, and one of the best deals available right now is 20% off all desks like this fantastic mid-century modern from Opalhouse. It offers 3.5 feet of work space, two storage drawers, and a sleek shape that will work with any decor style and fit nicely into compact spaces.

Bella Rotating Waffle Maker

We love a good waffle maker around here, so naturally we’re thrilled that Walmart has such a great Rollback price (half off!) on this rotating model by Bella.

3.2 cu. ft. Compact Mini Fridge in Black with Freezer, Reversible Door and 5 Settings Temperature Adjustable

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21U6tp_0c4WXIvn00

With five temperature options and 3.2 cubic feet of capacity, this is the ideal mini fridge for someone who wants compact storage with maximum internal space. It can work anywhere from the kitchen or living room to the bedroom, dorm, apartment, bar, office, RV, and more. Buy now to save over $40 off the original price.

Not quite what you’re looking for? Check out our full roundup of favorite mini fridges here.

Will Inflation Cancel Black Friday Sales this Year?

How Will Inflation Affect Black Friday Sales?photo by Freepik. Covid-19 has taken many things from us, and we're still feeling the blow. Even now, as we look ahead to the holiday season coming up in a few short months, there is reason to believe that Santa might have a hard time ticking off everything on his list, due to global repercussions from the pandemic.
