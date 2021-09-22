CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

QAnon members got excited because Justin Bieber used one of Trump’s favourite phrases

By Becca Monaghan
Indy100
Indy100
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11klhr_0c4WXCdR00

Like many things, QAnon members and far-right-wingers have taken comments way out of context and put their own fabricated twist on them. Now, they’re coming for Justin Bieber, who they praise for using an old American saying, “the best is yet to come”, during his VMA acceptance speech for winning best Artist of the Year.

The phrase became increasingly popular around the time of the presidential elections in 2020 after Trump supporters claimed the idiom as their own. The former president has used the saying in at least three appearances: his 2020 State of the Union address, when he accepted the Republican nomination in August 2020 and his January farewell speech.

Now, members of six far-right encrypted chat channels shared the Bieber post, according to Insider. They claim that it appeared to originate from a Telegram channel that has over 92,000 subscribers who often explore far-right conspiracy theories and slogans.

“I just wanted to say that music is such an amazing opportunity and outlet to be able to reach people,” the 27-year-old pop sensation said.

“I look around here and I see so many beautiful faces. I really do believe that the best is yet to come.”

Unfortunately for the far-right, it wasn’t Trump who coined the saying. According to the Chicago Sun-Times, “The Best Is Yet To Come” dates back to at least 1958 after the release of Cy Coleman and Carolyn Leigh’s song, which Frank Sinatra later covered in the 60s.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter, The Viral Democracy

Bieber’s acceptance speech briefly surfaced on social media, with one Twitter user asking whether the singer gave “a hat tip to Trump.”

Another claimed that his use of the idiom was his efforts to help “uncover what really goes on in Hollywood.”

Comments / 191

50 Pinkies
4d ago

This Anti Trump, Anti Q and Anti American nonsesnse is getting old. You guys are trying too hard, nobody takes your shiit seriously. Grow up.

Reply(46)
65
Janice Johnson
4d ago

Trump was not the First Person to Use That Phrase. Please Stop Trying to make everything about Trump. WE DON'T NEVER WANT HIM To RUN FOR ANYTHING AGAIN NOT EVEN DOG CA THER.

Reply(8)
22
Guest
4d ago

🤣 they're so easily entertained, just jingle a set of keys and they're mesmerized

Reply(15)
54
Related
Popculture

Why Justin Bieber Fans Think He Accidentally Revealed That Hailey Is Pregnant

Monday night's 2021 Met Gala was all about fashion as Hollywood's biggest stars hit the red carpet in jaw-dropping ensembles, but for Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber, all the buzz seemed to be on the possible expansion of their family. As the biggest night in fashion wound to a close, fans of the couple, who tied the knot in September 2018, were left convinced that Bieber and Hailey are expecting their first child together thanks to one peculiar moment on the red carpet.
CELEBRITIES
Indy100

Lizzo looks Good As Hell in glam Covid-19 test selfie

Getting a Covid test is not a glamorous affair – unless you’re Lizzo. The iconic 33-year-old singer-songwriter posted a Covid test selfie on Twitter at the weekend and it quickly gathered thousands of likes. Fans replied saying “Covid test, but make it fashion” and “Covid safe goddess omggg”. Lizzo, who...
RECIPES
Cosmopolitan

Fans Spotted Hailey Bieber Freaking Out in Excitement Over Justin's VMAs Performance

The VMAs are back! I mean, they were also back last year but the show was largely pre-recorded and semi-virtual, so things weren't exactly the same. And whomst performed? That'd be Justin Bieber. But apparently he wasn't down to walk the red carpet this year (too busy getting into his performance overalls), which means we tragically didn't get any VMAs red carpet pics of him and Hailey Bieber.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Frank Sinatra
Person
Cy Coleman
Person
Justin Bieber
Person
Carolyn Leigh
Person
Donald Trump
Highsnobiety

Justin Bieber's Met Gala Drew House Suit Is Worst-Dressed Gold

Now, look here. I love a big baggy suit, especially if it's Balenciaga. And Justin Bieber is an avowed Balenciaga fan, so you'd think he'd really know his way around a bit of slouchy tailoring. Not so, sadly. And who am I to be nitpicking anyone stylish/influential/relevant/rich/famous enough to be...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Cosmopolitan

Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber's Met Gala After Party Outfits Were the Perfect Turn Up Looks

Justin Bieber and wifey Hailey Baldwin Bieber have been used to the ~lavish lifestyle~ for a looong time, and this weekend was basically like any other day for them. After a bomb night at the VMAs, where Hailey cheered on her man during his performance, and after stepping out to the Met Gala in chic all black ensembles, the Biebers closed their time in NYC with a Met Gala after party—hosted by the one and only Rihanna—and looked pretttty damn good en route to the function.
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Qanon#American#Vma#State Of The Union#Republican#The Chicago Sun Times
Elle

Kim Kardashian Dressed Like a Superhero for Justin Bieber's 2021 Met Gala After Party

Post-Met Gala, Kim Kardashian revealed part of her face after covering all of it in Balenciaga for her red carpet look. The reality star was photographed leaving her hotel in an after party look that had clear superhero vibes. Kardashian paired a form-fitting black catsuit with black mask-like sunglasses. She wore her hair in a long slick ponytail. According to The Sun, Kardashian was en route to Justin Bieber's after party that evening.
CELEBRITIES
Harper's Bazaar

Hailey Bieber Cheered on Justin Bieber at the VMAs

The Biebers arrived at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards in style. Ahead of Kacey Musgraves's performance of "Star-Crossed," Hailey Bieber stepped out onto the MTV stage in an elegant cream-colored turtleneck gown by Alaïa, worn with an equally elegant updo hairstyle. But before her official entrance, she could be spotted adorably cheering on husband Justin Bieber backstage during his first VMAs performance since 2015.
MUSIC
Teen Vogue

Justin Bieber Wins 2021 VMAs Artist of the Year

Justin Bieber was just named the Artist of the Year at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday, September 12. The singer-songwriter, who released his sixth studio album in March of this year, was nominated among a slew of other A-listers, including Ariana Grande, Doja Cat, Megan Thee Stallion, Olivia Rodrigo, and Taylor Swift. While accepting his Moonperson award, Justin took a moment to acknowledge the weight of this past year, as well as thank those who have made a huge impact on his life. While he didn't have much to say on the topic of what he referred to as "this COVID thing," he was a bit more verbose when it came to thanking his wife, Hailey Bieber.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Cosmopolitan

Hailey Bieber addresses rumours Justin Bieber ‘isn’t nice to her’

Hailey Bieber has opened up about the on-going rumours spiralling around her marriage to Justin Bieber, and the way he has treated her. Hailey sat down with Demi Lovato for a an honest chat, where she revealed that her husband Justin is 'extremely respectful' of her, dismissing the rumours currently circling them.
CELEBRITIES
newsnet5

Justin Bieber to make triumphant return to MTV VMAs

The 2021 MTV Video Music Awards will get a dose of “Bieber fever” for the first time in six years. Justin Bieber is set to return to the VMAs stage for an all-star caliber event that will air Sunday night at 8 p.m. EDT. The awards show will be held...
CELEBRITIES
wabcradio.com

Lil Nas X, Justin Bieber top star-packed MTV VMA’s in NYC

Brooklyn, NY (77WABC)-Lil Nas X won video of the year at Sundays MTV VMAs on a night that Justin Bieber triumphantly returned to the stage as a performer and as winner of the artist of the year. Justin Bieber won artist of the year and kicked off Sunday’s ceremony with an energetic performance that featured him rappelling from the ceiling of Barclays Center” and launching into “Stay” with Kid LAROI.
BROOKLYN, NY
Popculture

Hailey Bieber Clears Air Around Justin Bieber Mistreatment Rumors

Hailey Bieber cleared the air about rumors that her marriage with Justin Bieber is on rocky ground. After a video from Las Vegas appeared to show Justin yelling at Hailey, the model told Demi Lovato in their latest podcast episode that there is no truth to the rumors that Justin mistreats her. The comments came just a few days after the two appeared at the 2021 Met Gala together.
CELEBRITIES
Indy100

Indy100

86K+
Followers
5K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

indy100 brings you the stories you want to read, in the order you want to read them. From The Independent.

 https://www.indy100.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy