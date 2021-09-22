QAnon members got excited because Justin Bieber used one of Trump’s favourite phrases

Like many things, QAnon members and far-right-wingers have taken comments way out of context and put their own fabricated twist on them. Now, they’re coming for Justin Bieber, who they praise for using an old American saying, “the best is yet to come”, during his VMA acceptance speech for winning best Artist of the Year.

The phrase became increasingly popular around the time of the presidential elections in 2020 after Trump supporters claimed the idiom as their own. The former president has used the saying in at least three appearances: his 2020 State of the Union address, when he accepted the Republican nomination in August 2020 and his January farewell speech.

Now, members of six far-right encrypted chat channels shared the Bieber post, according to Insider. They claim that it appeared to originate from a Telegram channel that has over 92,000 subscribers who often explore far-right conspiracy theories and slogans.

“I just wanted to say that music is such an amazing opportunity and outlet to be able to reach people,” the 27-year-old pop sensation said.

“I look around here and I see so many beautiful faces. I really do believe that the best is yet to come.”

Unfortunately for the far-right, it wasn’t Trump who coined the saying. According to the Chicago Sun-Times, “The Best Is Yet To Come” dates back to at least 1958 after the release of Cy Coleman and Carolyn Leigh’s song, which Frank Sinatra later covered in the 60s.

Bieber’s acceptance speech briefly surfaced on social media, with one Twitter user asking whether the singer gave “a hat tip to Trump.”

Another claimed that his use of the idiom was his efforts to help “uncover what really goes on in Hollywood.”