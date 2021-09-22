CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
David Pollack says Clemson is the team he's most concerned about

By Staff Reports
The Clemson Insider
The Clemson Insider
 5 days ago

On ESPN’s College Football Live this week, ESPN college football analyst David Pollack discussed which blue-chip college football program has him the most concerned going forward in the season.

Pollack’s answer was ninth-ranked Clemson, which scored only 14 points — its fewest vs. an unranked team since 2011 — in a 14-8 win over Georgia Tech last Saturday at Death Valley.

“I think Clemson’s offense, offensive line, quarterback play, running back, wide receiver, all of it working together — it’s just not Clemson-like,” Pollack said. “So, it’s been a struggle. They can fix it and they can get it going in the right direction, but it’s just been a struggle to start watching this season. It’s so uncharacteristic, and it’s not going to be a high-flying offense like we’ve seen in the past by the end of the season, but it’s got to be a better-than-good offense at the end of the season with all the speed and highly recruited guys they have and with (Will) Shipley and D.J. Uiagalelei. So, I think it’s Clemson for me.”

The Tigers return to action at 3:30 p.m. this Saturday against NC State in Raleigh, N.C. The game will be televised on ESPN.

The Spun

Nick Saban Announces Likely Season-Ending Injury For Alabama

Alabama head coach Nick Saban had unfortunate news to share surrounding linebacker Christopher Allen on Monday. Allen left Alabama’s season opener versus Miami last Saturday with an injury. The Crimson Tide linebacker went down with an injury after strip-sacking Miami’s D’Eriq King in the second quarter. He was eventually carted off the field and taken to the locker room.
ALABAMA STATE
