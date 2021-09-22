David Pollack says Clemson is the team he's most concerned about

On ESPN’s College Football Live this week, ESPN college football analyst David Pollack discussed which blue-chip college football program has him the most concerned going forward in the season.

Pollack’s answer was ninth-ranked Clemson, which scored only 14 points — its fewest vs. an unranked team since 2011 — in a 14-8 win over Georgia Tech last Saturday at Death Valley.

“I think Clemson’s offense, offensive line, quarterback play, running back, wide receiver, all of it working together — it’s just not Clemson-like,” Pollack said. “So, it’s been a struggle. They can fix it and they can get it going in the right direction, but it’s just been a struggle to start watching this season. It’s so uncharacteristic, and it’s not going to be a high-flying offense like we’ve seen in the past by the end of the season, but it’s got to be a better-than-good offense at the end of the season with all the speed and highly recruited guys they have and with (Will) Shipley and D.J. Uiagalelei. So, I think it’s Clemson for me.”

The Tigers return to action at 3:30 p.m. this Saturday against NC State in Raleigh, N.C. The game will be televised on ESPN.

