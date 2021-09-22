CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Washington, DC

Harris under pressure from both sides of the aisle over devolving Haitian migrant crisis

By Christian Datoc
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2O2eCh_0c4WWLKV00


Vice President Kamala Harris is facing new doubts about the Biden administration's immigration policies as Haitian migrants flood the southern border.

Harris publicly spoke about the situation in Del Rio, Texas, where an estimated 15,000 migrants, mostly Haitian nationals, have been camped out under the international bridge between Texas and Mexico, during a Tuesday event in Washington, D.C.

HAITIAN MIGRANTS REVOLT IN CUSTODY AND SEIZE CONTROL OF PRIVATELY CONTRACTED BUS

"What I saw depicted about those individuals on horseback treating human beings the way they were, was horrible," Harris said when asked about images and videos showing Customs and Border Protection agents rounding up migrants on horseback. "I fully support what is happening right now, which is a thorough investigation into exactly what is going on there, but human beings should never be treated that way, and I'm deeply troubled about it."

Harris said she planned to speak with Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas about the investigation and border situation Tuesday, but that conversation appears not to have happened by press time.

Mayorkas, White House press secretary Jen Psaki, and now Harris have all focused the administration's response to the Del Rio situation around border agents alleged use of "whips" to round up migrants, yet law enforcement officials have disputed the first media reports characterizing the alleged action.

One senior law enforcement official told the Washington Examiner that what reporters originally characterized as "whipping" was actually a "twirl of the reins," a tactic commonly used by law enforcement officers in crowd control situations to keep people from getting too close to horses and potentially trampled.

The National Fraternal Order of Police also scolded reporters for mistaking reins for whips.

"These are not whips. And no, Border Patrol agents are not 'whipping' people," FOP tweeted on Monday. "They are reins... Stay with us here, like a steering wheel is used to drive a car, the reins are used to 'drive' the horse."

The vice president was tapped by President Joe Biden earlier this year to lead the government's efforts to address the root causes of and eventually stem the flow of migrants into the U.S. at the southern border. She also suggested Tuesday that the U.S. should be doing more to address the economic and humanitarian concerns in Haiti.

"The whole point is that we have to understand Haiti," she added. "I mean, talk about a country that has just experienced so much tragedy that has been about natural disasters, the head of state assassinated, and we really have to do a lot more to recognize that as a member of the Western Hemisphere, we've got to support some very basic needs that the people of Haiti have to get back up and to do what folks naturally want to do, be them from Haiti or in the countries in Central America. People want to stay home, they don't want to leave home, but they leave when they cannot satisfy their basic needs."

Harris also didn't directly address, however, a number of public questions raised by groups on both the right and left sides of the aisle in recent days.

Conservative politicians and media outlets have painted the situation as evidence that the Biden administration's immigration policies have failed and are creating a lawless situation the Department of Homeland Security cannot control.

Some on the right have also used the situation at the border to question the administration's increasingly strict coronavirus vaccination mandates, a topic Fox News's Peter Doocy and Psaki clashed over at a briefing earlier this week.

Doocy pressed Psaki over why, given the administration's vaccine protocols for American citizens and incoming foreign nationals traveling by plane, migrants at the southern border are not required to show proof of vaccination or negative tests.

"As individuals come across the border, they are both assessed for whether they have any symptoms. If they have symptoms, the intention is for them to be quarantined. That is our process," Psaki responded. "They're not intending to stay here for a lengthy period of time. It's not the same thing."

What's potentially even more troubling for the administration than the typical Republican response to the border disaster is the response from the Left, who have heartily criticized the administration for the "inhumane" conditions migrants are facing under the Del Rio bridge and for quickly deporting Haitian migrants rounded up in Del Rio.

High-profile Democrats, including Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, are joining advocacy groups' calls to immediately stop the deportations, and 12 progressive Democratic House representatives, including Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts, Joyce Beatty of Ohio, and Veronica Escobar of Texas, will hold a press conference Wednesday demanding the administration change its policies.

Meanwhile, border patrol agents feel "vilified" by the administration for trying to operate in what some view as an avoidable situation.

Politico reported Wednesday morning that National Border Patrol Council Brandon Judd and other border officials warned the administration in June of the pending Del Rio migrant surge and proposed new procedures to keep the system in check. Judd says the administration ignored those warnings.

"They knew this was coming, and they didn't take the steps to mitigate this, so now you've got a bunch of people that are sitting under a bridge in conditions — these are little tiny kids sitting under this bridge in deplorable conditions," Judd explained. "It looks like a warzone but in the United States. I'm completely, totally floored."

Judd also defended the actions of horse-borne agents, criticized by Harris, Mayorkas, Psaki, and other administration officials.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

"We’re outnumbered by 200 to one. We’re put into a situation where we’re in between people — there’s a propensity for violence when there’s large crowds. We’re expected to control that," he continued. "We don’t strike anybody. We used the tactic we were trained with — and the White House vilified us."

Washington Examiner Videos

Comments / 7

Randy Wamsley
3d ago

She just saw her chance of ever being president which were slim to none to begin where to go completely to none

Reply(1)
5
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Independent

Homeland security secretary reveals majority of Haitian migrants at Del Rio camp in Texas admitted to US

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas has revealed that the Biden administration began the asylum process for thousands of Haitian migrants who last week sat at a growing encampment near the border in Del Rio, Texas.Between 10,000 to 12,000 people from the camp, which at its peak was around 15,000 people, were admitted to the US on a conditional basis as their asylum claims are processed, the DHS secretary said on Sunday.Immigrant rights advocates and Democrats, including prominent Black lawmakers from the party like Rep Maxine Waters, had called for the Biden administration to admit all or some of the...
IMMIGRATION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Government
State
Massachusetts State
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
State
Texas State
State
Ohio State
MSNBC

‘Broken’ U.S. immigration system battles Haitian migrant crisis

Summary: Nearly 15,000 migrants, mostly Haitians, have been removed from an encampment in Del Rio, Texas, after crossing the border from Mexico. The Biden administration is fighting to keep a Trump-era policy, Title 42, which suspends entry to the United States due to the threat of the pandemic. Human Rights Lawyer, Author and Host of ‘The Qasim Rashid Show’ on SiriusXM Urban View, Qasim Rashid joins MSNBC’s Ayman Mohyeldin to discuss the issue. Sept. 26, 2021.
DEL RIO, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jen Psaki
Person
Peter Doocy
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Veronica Escobar
Person
Joyce Beatty
Person
Chuck Schumer
Person
Ayanna Pressley
Daily Mail

Kamala compares the border crisis to ’SLAVERY’: VP says images of Border Protection agents trying to push back Haitian immigrants ‘evoked images of the worst moments of our history’

Vice President Kamala Harris on Friday compared images of US Border Patrol Agents seeking to push back Haitian immigrants gathered in Del Rio Texas to the brutality of slavery. Harris went beyond earlier comments labeling the treatment 'horrible,' during an appearance on ABC's 'The View,' after agents photographed seeking to...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Mail

'I never saw them whipping anyone!' Photographer who took pictures of mounted border agents confronting illegal migrants says his pictures have been misconstrued

The photographer who took controversial photos at the Texas border says that the images have been dramatically misinterpreted. Despite hysterical accusations that mounted Border Patrol agents chased migrants with whips, photographer Paul Ratje says that he saw nothing of the sort at the border in Del Rio on Sunday. 'I've...
IMMIGRATION
POLITICO

Democratic coalition cracks under immigration strain

The disconnect between Biden’s campaign promise and his use of a Trump-era public health order to kick out migrants is exacting a heavy political price. Chuck Schumer ripped him. So did members of the Congressional Black Caucus, Hispanic Caucus, Asian Pacific American Caucus and Progressive Caucus, 17 Democratic attorneys general, and a host of other advocacy groups across the country.
IMMIGRATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Border Security#Mexico#Migrant Crisis#Haitian#White House#The Washington Examiner#Border Patrol#Fox News#American#Republican#Democrats#Senate#Democratic House#Wedn
Daily Mail

Mayorkas admits 30,000 Haitian migrants entered US as Del Rio camp is finally cleared: Homeland Security boss DOUBLES previous figure as he reveals 17,400 are applying to stay, 8,000 have been deported - but 2,600 are missing

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas revealed on Friday that nearly 30,000 Haitian migrants have been encountered on the US-Mexico border as they try to enter the country. Additionally he noted that the camp under the International Bridge in Del Rio, Texas, which serves the length of the border, has been...
IMMIGRATION
Daily Mail

Haitian migrants with the right color-coded passes are DUMPED at a border gas station in the US after: Up to 3K remain under the bridge and another camp has sprung up in Mexico

US officials are using color-coded tickets to grant Haitian migrants entry into the US, and are releasing many of the migrants at a gas station near the border that is used as a Greyhound bus stop. Migrants with blue or yellow tickets, signifying families and pregnant women respectively, are being...
IMMIGRATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
northwestgeorgianews.com

Kamala Harris says footage of Border Patrol on horseback evokes images of American slavery

WASHINGTON — Vice President Kamala Harris on Friday expressed outrage at how Border Patrol agents on horseback confronted Haitian migrants at the U.S.-Mexico border, saying the situation brought to mind how such tactics have been “used against the Indigenous people of our country, (have) been used against African Americans during times of slavery.”
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Examiner

Biden’s big border lie will only bring crisis again

It takes an extraordinary amount of gall to order uniformed men into a dangerous situation that you yourself created and then, after they have done their job valiantly, defame them on national television. But that is exactly what President Joe Biden did this week. Thanks to his open invitation to...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
145K+
Followers
51K+
Post
90M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy