Concordia, KS

William J. “Bill” West

Concordia Blade-Empire
 4 days ago

William J. “Bill” West, 58, passed away at his home in Wichita on Saturday, August 21, 2021. Bill was born March 15, 1963, in Hanover, Kansas. Bill was preceded in death by his parents, Carl Sr. and Norma West, stepmother, Gertrude West, foster father, Donald Meenen and two brothers-in-law, Randy Brown and Walter Peterson. Survivors include his beloved wife, Charlotte Mercer; foster mother, Joann Meenen – Topeka; son, Justin West – Wichita; daughters, Jaimie (Micheal) Ingwerson – Concordia and Jesika Bisnette – Concordia; two grandchildren; brothers, Carl West Jr – Topeka, Al (Julia) West – Topeka, Bradley (Ron) West – Independence, Mo.; foster sisters, Linda Brown – Topeka, Nancy (Terry) Moser – Topeka; foster brothers, Doug (Karen) Meenen – Topeka, Mike (Sarah) Meenen – Linn, Pat (Micki) Meenen – Hiawatha; stepsister, Maxine Peterson – Grand Island, Neb.; stepbrother, Kenneth (Sandy) Baltazor – Taylor, Neb.; numerous nieces and nephews. Bill also had two fur babies that meant the world to him, Clancey and Charlie. Bill and his brother Al came to live with the Meenens in the summer of 1972. Most of Bill’s childhood was spent growing up on the farm at Clifton. Fishing, riding bicycles and whatever mischief he could find to get into with his brothers. Bill was not perfect by any means, but had a heart of gold. He would be the first to volunteer to help anyone that needed it. Bill never met a stranger. He could strike up a conversation with anyone. He was very proud to be a father and husband. Bill was a certified welder by trade and always worked in related jobs. Bill loved to fish and ride his ATV. A memorial has been established with St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

