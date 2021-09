Canucks goalie played with forward for Slovakia in 2010 Olympics. Jaroslav Halak is paying tribute to his late friend and countryman Pavol Demitra this season. Halak's mask design features Demitra's name and No. 38 which he wore for nearly his entire NHL career, including from 2008-2010 with the Canucks until his tragic death in September of 2011. Demitra and 43 others were killed in a plane crash in Russia.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO