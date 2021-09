UPDATE 2:00 pm: The Anne Arundel County Police do not believe there is a public threat and have said people no longer need to shelter-in-place. All lockdowns at schools have been lifted. According to a spokeswoman, A woman confronted a white teenaged male wearing camouflage with a backpack and a handgun in the woods just before 9:00 am and asked what he was doing. The suspect replied, “just shooting small critters.” The woman called 911 which initiated a multi-jurisdictional response to include Maryland State Police and the DNR’s Natural Resources Police.

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD ・ 13 DAYS AGO