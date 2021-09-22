CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Del Rio, TX

Haitian migrants in custody have 'hijacked' multiple buses

By Anna Giaritelli
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 4 days ago

DEL RIO, Texas — Haitian migrants in federal custody have "hijacked" multiple buses during transport rides and forced out drivers in incidents that threaten to stop the U.S. government's immigration enforcement operations, according to three people familiar with the incidents.

"They’ve been basically overpowering the drivers and they’ve actually hijacked a couple of the buses and driven them down the road a little ways and escaped. This happened multiple times," a senior federal law enforcement official told the Washington Examiner Tuesday evening.

HAITIAN MIGRANTS REVOLT IN CUSTODY AND OVERTAKE PRIVATELY CONTRACTED BUS

The incidents have occurred aboard the boarded-up school buses and commercial coach buses transporting Haitian migrants from the camp beneath the Del Rio-Ciudad Acuna International Bridge to processing centers across the region, as well as from the processing centers to local airports for deportation flights.

"They’re moving the detainees, but they’re not shackled — they’re not restrained in any way. Yesterday some detainees kicked a window out and 22 escaped," the same official said, referring to an incident on Monday.

"Now they’re going to start doing high-risk escorts," the official added.

On Monday afternoon, a bus bound for San Antonio, Texas, was taken over during the two-and-a-half-hour trip from the international bridge in Del Rio. The migrants on board had been picked up from the makeshift migrant camp, where thousands are waiting to be taken into custody.

"They did break out of the bus, and they did escape," a second federal law enforcement official confirmed to the Washington Examiner on Tuesday.

Law enforcement searched for the escapees and recaptured them that evening.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement and the Department of Homeland Security did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

DougRobyn Doggett
4d ago

use as much force as nessary..our beloved country is turning into a war zone ..we need to take our country back while there is stll a little hope...

John Muhlidis
4d ago

So these terrorists are coming into this country Is throwing rocks at ISIS agents Soon enough they will be breaking into houses In the Texas neighborhoods

Brian R
4d ago

Imagine if the border was secure like every other president before Biden? No one has ever done what he has with the border. It’s the worst it has ever been. But the blind led the blind and told them open borders was the “American Way.” Why don’t some citizens realize that open borders is bad for the country? Don’t you think China, Russia, terrorists nations would take advantage? I know some people want and deserve freedom from other countries, but it’s only a matter of time an enemy takes advantage of this.

