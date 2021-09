WMCHealth member hospital collects and distributes everyday items to help local students. Warwick Valley Central Schools extends its heartfelt gratitude to the thoughtful staff and administrators of St. Anthony Community Hospital, a member of WMCHealth, for their generous donation of school supplies to the District. The donations – everything from pencils and notebooks to highlighters, glue sticks, and much more – were collected by hospital staff and distributed to each of our District’s elementary schools prior to the start of school on September 2, 2021.

WARWICK, NY ・ 13 DAYS AGO