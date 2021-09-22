CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

Vespa maker Piaggio launches adorable $1,850 Gitamini suitcase robot that uses radar and sensors to follow you around like a puppy

By Dan Avery For Dailymail.com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

Imagine a precious little pet that followed you everywhere and could even carry your groceries.

That's the idea behind Gitamini, a ultra-maneuverable cargo-carrying robot on wheels from Piaggio, the maker of Vespa scooters.

But this is one pet you won't have to put on a leash — thanks to radar technology and an array of onboard cameras, Gitamini can sense its surroundings, brake automatically, and faithfully keep pace with its owner.

The stylish 18-inch robot weighs just under 30 pounds and is the nimble kid sister to Gita, Piaggio's 27-inch suitcase robot, introduced in 2020.

The sleeker mini is able to navigate hallways, sidewalks, and supermarket aisles with grace, the Italian vehicle maker said.

Scroll down for video

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40EqRV_0c4WVl7U00
Less than two feet tall, and just 18 inches long by 16.5 inches wide, Gitamini, the new cargo-carrying following robot from Piaggio, is the size of a medium-sized dog

A single tap is all that's required to bring the stylish self-balancing robot to to attention and pair it to its owner.

Gitamini can carry up to 20 pounds of groceries, clothing or other cargo and can operate with its lid open—or even removed—to accommodate unwieldy items.

According to Piaggio Fast Foward (PFF), the scooter-maker's robotics division, the robot can run continuously for up to 21 miles and automatically powers down if idle for more than 30 minutes to save on battery life.

Owners are updated on the robot's status, battery life, and other features with a series of colored lights and custom sounds composed by the famed Berklee College of Music.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05lrSr_0c4WVl7U00
Weighing 28lbs empty, Gitamini can carry up to 20 pounds of groceries, laundry or other cargo and can operate with its lid open or even removed

Handles on the front and back enable owners to lift the GitaMini in and out of their car and over curbs and other obstacles.

Less than two feet tall, and just 18 inches long by 16.5 inches wide, Gitamini is 'the size of a medium-sized dog,' according to PFF—albeit a dog with a built-in USB port that will charge your phone and other devices.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FtoXj_0c4WVl7U00
Piaggio's original Gita robot (left) is a bit more robust: The $3,250 bot weighs about 50lbs and can carry an additional 40lbs of cargo

Piaggio's original Gita robot is a bit more robust, both structurally and financially: The $3,250 bot weighs about 50 pounds and can carry an additional 40 pounds of cargo.

Though it has a celebrity following, the original Gita is aimed more at home or office use, unlike the on-the-go mini.

'How do we take what we have heard from people and create something different for a new segment of consumers?' said Piaggio Fast Forward CEO Greg Lynn in a blog post.

The new model, Lynn said, 'offers consumers options for longer trips with lighter loads or shorter journeys with heavier cargo.'

'It is more maneuverable indoors and outdoors, is lightweight, and packages updated technology and developments into a compact and fashionable design,' he said.

Neither version requires a smartphone app or tracks personal data through facial recognition or GPS.

Currently, the Gitamini comes in two colors—boardwalk beige and 'attention-grabbing' spark citron.

It will be available to U.S. customers on October 15 with a retail price of $1,850 or $64 a month with financing available.

Comments / 0

Related
techeblog.com

Leica BLK ARC and BLK2FLY Laser Scanning Sensors are Designed for Autonomous Robots of the Future

Hexagon AB’s Leica BLK ARC and the Leica BLK2FLY laser scanning sensors will be used in autonomous robots of the future. These two solutions extend the company’s iconic and award-winning BLK series known for speed, portability and mobility with fully autonomous mobile reality capture. Both connect directly to Hexagon’s cloud-based visualization platform, called HxDR, where users can immediately data upload from the field, while AI-enabled cloud processing and storage of the captured data enables instantaneous delivery of a purpose-built smart digital reality. Read more for two videos and additional information.
ELECTRONICS
Design Taxi

Vespa’s Parent Automaker Announces Mini Robot That’ll Help Carry Groceries

Piaggio, the automaker behind the famed Vespa, is debuting another gadget for the road—but this time, it’ll move alongside you on the pavement. The company’s Fast Forward arm released the first version of its cargo robot, the ‘Gita’, back in 2019. Now, it’s introducing a smaller, more compact version of the pedestrian device—aptly named the ‘Gitamini’—in October.
ELECTRONICS
hiconsumption.com

Piaggio Launches a Gear-Hauling Robot with a 21-Mile Range & 20LBS Capacity

Back in 2015, Piaggio launched its Fast Forward design studio in an effort to develop innovative mobility solutions for the 21st-century urbanite. Some four years later, the Boston-based outfit changed the game with a personal cargo robot called the gita. Designed to serve as — essentially — a grocery-getting astromech droid, it offered a pretty radical preview of what tomorrow could hold.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vespa#Robotics#Italian#Piaggio Fast Foward#Berklee College Of Music#Usb
The Verge

Gitamini is a cute, compact, cargo-carrying robot that will follow you around like a dog

Piaggio Fast Forward, a subsidiary of storied Italian automotive firm Piaggio, has launched its second robot, a compact version of its cargo-carrying bot Gita named Gitamini. The form and function of Gitamini remain the same as that of full-sized Gita (the name is Italian for a small trip or outing). The robot consists of two large wheels, a central trunk, and a machine vision system that it uses to identify and follow its owner. Gitamini weighs 28 pounds and can carry up to 20 pounds in its interior for 21 miles. That makes an interesting comparison to Gita, which can carry more — 40 pounds but only for 12 miles.
ELECTRONICS
Gadget Flow

﻿This folding suitcase saves you space with a sustainable design

Chances are, even if you don’t travel much, you have a suitcase. Because it makes traveling much easier. Yet it can also be a point of headaches and irritation. While there are many reasons for those headaches and frustration, the most obvious one that comes to mind is the space they take up while empty. That’s what a new Kickstarter campaign has sought out to solve. Introducing the LITO CASE Foldable Suitcase, which is designed to help travelers save space.
LIFESTYLE
theiet.org

Cleanliness sensor helps autonomous robots find dirty areas to clean

A sensor that lets autonomous robots assess an area’s cleanliness could help in the fight against Covid-19 in public spaces. Developed by researchers from the Singapore University of Technology and Design (SUTD), the sensor works by pressing a white adhesive tape onto the floor and scanning for dirt particles in the tape.
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Cars
Robb Report

Ares Design’s First Electric Road Bike Is Also the World’s Lightest

Ares Design wants to do for bicycles what it’s done for cars. The Italian firm has just unveiled its first fully electric bicycle, the Bici LE Super Lèggerà. It’s a gorgeous piece of engineering, just as you’d expect from the brand, but even more intriguing is the company’s claim that it’s the world’s lightest e-bike at just 19.8 pounds. E-bikes have surged in popularity since the beginning of the pandemic and it’s easy to see why—they’re a lot more powerful than a traditional two-wheeler. A bike equipped with an electric motor can reach its destination quicker and provide help during the more...
CARS
SPY

Try These Soundproofing Hacks To Give You the Peace and Quiet You Desire

The best soundproofing materials can be extremely handy when it comes to creating your ideal home. A lot of people forget that a house is more than just what you see, it’s what you feel and hear, too. It’s easy to take in the aesthetic features of a property. However, one crucially important, yet often ignored aspect of putting together a great place to be is knowing how noisy the neighbors really are, or whether there are other noise-producing distractions that may limit your everyday enjoyment. Things like people talking late into the evening, a television loudly playing a top-rated Hollywood...
ELECTRONICS
Rolling Stone

RS Recommends: This $149 Robot Vacuum is a Quarter of the Price of a Roomba

If you’re tired of sweeping up around the house, it might be time to finally pull the trigger on a robot vacuum cleaner. While brands like Neato and the iRobot Roomba have dominated the robovac landscape over the past couple of years, we’ve been partial to a relative newcomer on the scene, which delivers the same dust and germ-sucking power without the price tag. The eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 11S is one of the most popular robot vacuums online, with a 4.5-star rating (out of five) from more than 49,000 reviews. Regularly $229.99, Amazon’s current deal brings the price of the eufy...
ELECTRONICS
hackaday.com

Line Following Robot Uses PID For Speed

While a line-following robot may not be the newest project idea in the book, this one from [Edison Science] is a clean build using modern components and gets a good speed thanks to PID control feedback instead of the more traditional bang-bang control you see in low-end robots. Of course,...
ENGINEERING
Robb Report

First Drive: Mercedes-Benz’s Bold New EQS Brings Old-World Craftsmanship to the Electric Revolution

The Mercedes-Benz S-Class has long dominated the executive-sedan category with a simple formula, flawlessly executed: seamless propulsion, understated elegance and lavish, amenity-laden comfort. Then the world started paying attention to the electric revolution—S-Class customers included. In response, Mercedes-Benz has finally launched its EQS, the first fully electric luxury sedan from one of the industry’s founding marques, recognizably related to its internal-combustion-powered stablemate and yet a daring departure nonetheless. It’s an S-Class, but certainly not the kind you’re accustomed to. The design is fittingly bold, though far from the prettiest bod Mercedes has produced. The battery-based architecture sitting beneath the occupants...
CARS
The Independent

10 best tool boxes with all the kit you need for home DIY

Choosing a toolkit can seem like an impossible task. Will it have everything you need? Will it have space to carry every DIY essential? But luckily, we’re here to help.For most users, a generic hand toolset is the best-suited type of toolkit for use around the home. These sets typically include hammers, screwdrivers, tape measures, pliers, and other tools used commonly for basic home maintenance.Then there are those made with specialists in mind. For instance, an electrician’s toolkit contains specialised gear like electrical tape and voltage testers. While mechanical sets tend to contain items like socket sets, ratchets and spanners...
HOME & GARDEN
Digital Trends

Amazon is having a secret tech sale today — here are the best deals to shop

Amazon, a reliable source for discounts on all kinds of devices, appears to be holding a secret tech sale today because of the variety of offers that are currently available. If you look at the retailer’s website, you’ll find all sorts of smartphone deals, tablet deals such as iPad deals, and laptop deals, among many other deals that you wouldn’t want to miss.
ELECTRONICS
The Independent

Adorable baby rhino chases zookeepers around to simulate life in the wild

A baby rhino at San Diego Zoo spends his days chasing trainers around his enclosure to simulate life in the wild. “If he was out in the field with his mother, he would be running around all day long, trying to catch up with her,” keeper Jennifer Minichino explained of the activity.
ANIMALS
The Independent

Tortoise tries to boss around puppies but gets teased by them instead

The adorable moment a little tortoise tried to boss around his puppy pals has been caught on camera. Carys Brennan, from south Wales, shared the clip of her tortoise, Tom, approaching to play with a group of Frenchies in the garden. "Tom just loves to be 'the boss.' He has...
ANIMALS
homenewshere.com

Soft Robotics Launches SoftAI™ to Accelerate Adoption of Robotics in Food Processing

BEDFORD, Mass., Sept. 15, 2021 /CNW/ -- Today Soft Robotics Inc. announced its launch of SoftAI Solutions incorporating proprietary 3D vision, artificial intelligence software, and industry-proven soft grasping to address the most pressing problem plaguing the food industry – the inability to meaningfully automate operations. SoftAI changes the game by...
ELECTRONICS
Reuters

GM invests in Oculii, radar software maker for self-driving cars

SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) - General Motors Co’s venture capital arm has invested millions of dollars in Oculii, a U.S. startup maker of software for radar sensors used in self-driving cars, Oculii co-founder Steven Hong said. GM can use Oculii’s low-cost software to boost the resolution of radars and scale up...
BUSINESS
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

244K+
Followers
94K+
Post
106M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy