Catasauqua, PA

Sharing thanks

lvpnews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCONTRIBUTED PHOTO The North Catasauqua Police Department receives a Box of Thanks from the Whitehall Area Rotary Club and the Catasauqua High School Interact Club Sept. 11. Mayor Bill Molchany and his wife, Connie, assisted with distributing the boxes of snacks to first responders. The Rotary Club traveled to the Catasauqua and North Catasauqua municipal buildings, the home of Whitehall Mayor Michael Harakal Jr., Coplay Borough Hall and Cetronia Ambulance Corps.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#The Rotary Club#Cetronia Ambulance Corps
