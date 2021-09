INDOT reports there was a signal outage for State Road 66 (Lloyd Expressway) in Evansville at the intersection of Fielding Road over the weekend. On the morning of Saturday, Sept. 18, a crash at the intersection damaged a traffic signal cabinet causing the lights to malfunction. Upon further inspection, the cabinet had sustained such significant damage that it was deemed to be beyond the repair capabilities of INDOT and would need to be repaired under contract.

