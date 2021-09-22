CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New ‘Wonder Years’ takes another nostalgic trip to’60s

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article“The Wonder Years” was not only a ratings hit for ABC when it launched in 1988 and ran for six seasons but it garnered high praise from critics. The series that offered a nostalgic look at the late ‘60s and early ‘70s picked up the Primetime Emmy as Best Comedy Series that initial season.

Middletown Press

New 'Wonder Years' Depicts '60s Turbulence, as Told by Don Cheadle: TV Review

The first iteration of ABC’s “The Wonder Years,” which kicked off in 1988, featured a young Fred Savage as a kid growing up about twenty years in the past. If the revival of the format, now executive-produced by Savage along with Lee Daniels, Saladin Patterson, and Marc Velez, kept that gap, we’d be following a story that took place at the turn of the century, roughly the same territory occupied by Hulu’s “Pen15.” Instead, though, the show keeps its gaze fixed on 1968, meaning that the adult protagonist telling us the story of his childhood is doing so at a distance of more than fifty years.
TheWrap

‘The Wonder Years’ Review: ABC Reboot Brings a New, Necessary Perspective to a Timeless Classic

In the conversation about seminal television through the years, a show like the original version of “The Wonder Years” always tends to find a way in the conversation. And for good reason. For six seasons, the coming-of-age ABC dramedy followed Fred Savage as Kevin Arnold, a typical suburban American child from a typical suburban American household, as he grew up in his typical suburban town — from 1968 to 1973. The series itself debuted in 1988 and ended in 1993, allowing Boomers to look back with fondness over a nostalgic reminder of their own wonder years, of what it felt like to grow up at that time, awkwardness and all. “The Wonder Years” also connected to the millennial, Nick at Nite crowd who may have been too young to fully get the series when it originally aired but could go back and connect through the power of syndication. Which is why a reboot or reimagining of “The Wonder Years” makes as much sense as any other reboot or reimagining — though there is always the question of “Why mess with ‘perfection?’” — as there is another generation who connected to the material just as their parents did.
wonderwall.com

'The Wonder Years' cast: Where are they now?

In the late '80s and early '90s, "The Wonder Years" was appointment television for families across the country. The coming-of-age dramedy that follows the life of a teen in a stereotypical suburban family in the late '60s quickly became one of the most acclaimed shows of its time. Featuring an ensemble led by breakout sensation Fred Savage, the saga of the Arnold family won numerous Emmy, Peabody and Golden Globe Awards and was named by Rolling Stone and TV Guide as one of the greatest programs of all time. Nearly 30 years after it wrapped, ABC is launching a remake of "The Wonder Years" that's focused on a new American family. In honor of the reboot's premiere on Sept. 22, 2021, Wonderall.com takes a look at where the original cast is now…
thecinemaholic.com

Is The Wonder Years Based on a True Story?

ABC’s ‘The Wonder Years’ is a coming-of-age comedy series based around a Black family in Alabama in the 1960s. The show, seen from the perspective of 12-year-old Dean Williams, is narrated by his older self and follows his time growing up in the town of Montgomery. The show blends the simple pleasures of a family sitcom with the handling of more weighty subjects like the start of the civil rights movement, which occurred around the time the show is set.
Minneapolis Star Tribune

'The Wonder Years' reboot might be just as wonderful as the original

Almost 29 million viewers stuck around after the 1988 Super Bowl to catch the premiere of "The Wonder Years," a nostalgia-driven sitcom that seemed to be as wholesome as mom, apple pie and "Happy Days." But the pilot ended with a gasp: Right before the final credits, narrator Kevin Arnold...
libertywingspan.com

The Wonder Years makes a comeback in new reboot

Reboots of movies and TV shows aren’t anything new. The Wonder Years, one of the most popular shows of late 1980s and early 1990s, is making its debut once again as a reboot series Wednesday on ABC. “I remember watching it probably at the age of 5 to 7,” English...
TVGuide.com

How Saladin K. Patterson Reimagined The Wonder Years for a New Generation

When the original The Wonder Years first aired in 1988, it viewed the coming of age of young All-American Everyman Kevin Arnold (Fred Savage) in the turbulent, culturally seismic 1960s from two decades of distance, hooking Baby Boomers with an alternately funny and moving blend of nostalgia and universality. But it only told a portion of the bigger story that unfolded during the game-changing era.
centralrecorder.com

Why You Shouldn’t Call the New Wonder Years a Reboot

It may be on the same network and have the same title, but don’t call 2021’s The Wonder Years a reboot. E! spoke with the stars of the new come-of-age comedy to clarify this point. News ahead the Sept. 22 premiere. In fact, Elisha “EJ” Williams, who is stepping into Fred Savage‘s shoes by taking on the lead role, said the show isn’t “categorized as a reboot.”
Cleveland.com

New ‘The Wonder Years’ series premieres tonight: How to watch, stream for free, trailer

A reboot of the coming-of-age classic “The Wonder Years” premieres on ABC this week, this time focusing on a Black boy living in the segregated South in the late 1960s. “The Wonder Years” premieres Wednesday, Sept. 22, at 8:30 p.m. ET (5:30 p.m. PT). You can also watch it on FuboTV (7-day free trial) and on Hulu + Live TV (free trial, regional restrictions apply).
ABCNY

Broadway Backstage: The Comeback

Broadway is back! Join Eyewitness News Anchor Michelle Charlesworth and Tony Award-winning Broadway legend Bernadette Peters for a special hour-long preview with "Broadway Backstage: The Comeback."
tvseriesfinale.com

The Wonder Years: Season One Ratings

The original Wonder Years TV show had a successful run three decades ago on the same network. How will this new version perform in the ratings for ABC? Will The Wonder Years be cancelled or renewed for season two? Stay tuned. A coming-of-age comedy series, The Wonder Years TV show...
creators.com

The New 'Wonder Years' Examines Race in the Late 1960s

For this year's fall lineup of television shows, one that particularly piqued my interest is the reboot of "The Wonder Years" told through the perspective of an African American boy named Dean Williams (Elisha Williams). Like the initial script of the 80s Emmy award-winning TV dramedy, the setting takes place in 1968, and Dean is 12 years old trying to figure out his place within the social hierarchy of middle school. The major difference in the 2021 version besides race is region, where Dean is growing up in a Black community in Montgomery, Alabama. In the "Wonder Years'" world of Kevin Arnold, portrayed by Fred Savage, Kevin appears to be coming of age on the west coast in a predominately middle-class, White neighborhood as the first show did not zero in on a specific location. Focusing on the deep South, the new "Wonder Years" provides a unique and critical lens into the pivotal shift in the nation after Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. was assassinated in 1968. While Dean sits in his parents' living room to watch the evening news on that fateful day, it was very creative that the producers used the original footage of renowned CBS broadcaster Walter Cronkite addressing the country regarding King's tragic death.
culturedvultures.com

This Is the Year REVIEW – A Nostalgic Trip

This Is the Year is a coming of age film centred on high-schooler Josh Torres (Lorenzo Henrie), who has never really accomplished anything worth writing about in his final year essay. He also has a mad crush on the beautiful Zoey (Alyssa Jirrels), the cousin of his good friend Mikey (Jake Short), though he has never made a single move to ask her out. Now that high school is almost over, and Zoey is moving to L.A, Josh fears he will never get his chance with her.
shorelinemedia.net

‘The Wonder Years’ cast say series reboot offers a new perspective

The new “The Wonder Years” series is a re-work of the popular original series which ran from 1988-1993. Narrated by Don Cheadle, this new version follows a Black family living in Birmingham, Alabama during the turbulent 1960s. (Sept. 22) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​
