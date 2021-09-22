New ‘Wonder Years’ takes another nostalgic trip to’60s

For this year's fall lineup of television shows, one that particularly piqued my interest is the reboot of "The Wonder Years" told through the perspective of an African American boy named Dean Williams (Elisha Williams). Like the initial script of the 80s Emmy award-winning TV dramedy, the setting takes place in 1968, and Dean is 12 years old trying to figure out his place within the social hierarchy of middle school. The major difference in the 2021 version besides race is region, where Dean is growing up in a Black community in Montgomery, Alabama. In the "Wonder Years'" world of Kevin Arnold, portrayed by Fred Savage, Kevin appears to be coming of age on the west coast in a predominately middle-class, White neighborhood as the first show did not zero in on a specific location. Focusing on the deep South, the new "Wonder Years" provides a unique and critical lens into the pivotal shift in the nation after Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. was assassinated in 1968. While Dean sits in his parents' living room to watch the evening news on that fateful day, it was very creative that the producers used the original footage of renowned CBS broadcaster Walter Cronkite addressing the country regarding King's tragic death.
