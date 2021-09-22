CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

For the record 9-22-21

Concordia Blade-Empire
 4 days ago

Theft—At approximately 5:00 p.m. Tuesday, September 21, officers took a report of a theft that occurred in the 400 block of West 11th Street. The amount of loss was under $1,000. The investigation into this incident is ongoing.

www.bladeempire.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS DFW

12-Year-Old Richland Hills Girl Dies Of Fentanyl Overdose

RICHLAND HILLS, Texas (CBSDFW.com) – A 12-year-old Richland Hills girl has died after a fentanyl overdose, and police said they’re investigating the death. Elliana Martinez was found dead at a home on Jennifer Drive on May 31, according to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner. The agency lists her cause of death as fentanyl toxicity. Richland Hills Police Captain Sheena McEachran tells CBSDFW the case is still under investigation, and officers will not be releasing any additional details. She did say police have not made any arrests.  
RICHLAND HILLS, TX
hometownnewstc.com

UPDATE! HIT & RUN LEAVES ONE JUVENILE DECEASED

On September 23, 2021, at approximately 4:00 p.m., the Fort Pierce Police Department located the vehicle involved in the fatal hit and run of 10-year-old Yaceny Rodriguez-Gonzalez. The car was towed and secured for further investigation. The investigation revealed a person of interest, and we’re currently working in conjunction with the Nineteenth Judicial Circuit State Attorney’s Office. We appreciate the outpouring of cooperation from our citizens and continue to request any information or leads be provided to the following:
FORT PIERCE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Dept
pinalcentral.com

Coolidge police log, 9/22/21

The following was taken from records at the Coolidge Police Department. Police on Sept. 11 in the 1400 block of North Arizona Boulevard responded to an alleged shoplifting at the O’Reilly Auto Parts store where floor mats and steering wheel cover were taken without paying for a total loss of $61.98. After comparing the video surveillance with the driver’s license picture of Zachary Vindiola, he will be long formed, or cited on the alleged charge of shoplifting.
COOLIDGE, AZ
The Independent

Gabby Petito: Police note found on Brian Laundrie’s car after disappearance

The family of Brian Laundrie, who has allegedly been missing for a number of days amid the search for his girlfriend Gabby Petito, have said they found a note on his vehicle from police asking it to be removed.The 23-year-old, who police in North Port, Florida, last week named as person of interest in the disappearance of Ms Petito, 22, was said to have gone missing last Tuesday or Wednesday.An attorney for the Laundrie family reportedly told ABC7 that he told them he was going on a hike in the nearby Carlton Reserve, and failed to return to his...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Outsider.com

Gabby Petito: Canadian Woman Snaps Photo of Man Who Resembled Brian Laundrie

Gabby Petito’s identity saw confirmation after the discovery of the woman’s body in Teton-Bridger National Forest earlier this week. Further, investigations into the missing Brian Laundrie case have intensified. Authorities spent several days extensively searching Florida’s massive Carlton Reserve, where Laundrie’s last reported location was. However, law enforcement has continued to discover nothing of note. As a result, investigators tracking Laundrie have now put a bounty on his head, officially authorizing an arrest warrant.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KEYT

Prosecutors: Tapes capture R. Kelly threatening his victims

NEW YORK (AP) — Prosecutors want a New York City jury at the R. Kelly sex-trafficking trial to hear profane video and audio recordings they say demonstrate how he threatened his victims with violence. A court document filed on Tuesday in federal court in Brooklyn says an enraged Kelly can...
CELEBRITIES
Lawrence Post

Boyfriend shot his girlfriend 8 times in the stomach because ‘he thought the girl was pregnant’

According to the court documents, the 24-year-old defendant has been sentenced to life imprisonment for shooting his 21-year-old girlfriend. Prosecutors say he shot her eight times in the stomach, leaving her for dead months after she texted him the results of an inconclusive pregnancy test. The 24-year-old man by pleading down from capital to first-degree murder, 24-year-old avoided a possible death sentence on Friday. Prosecutors say he will be eligible for conditional release when he turns 65.
RELATIONSHIPS
Rolling Stone

Autopsy Confirms Gabby Petito’s Death, Lists Initial Cause of Death as Homicide

An autopsy has confirmed that a body found in Grand Teton National Park does belong to “van life” blogger Gabrielle “Gabby” Petito. The FBI’s Denver office confirmed the news on Twitter, writing “Teton County Coroner Dr. Brent Blue confirmed the remains are those of Gabrielle Venora Petito, date of birth March 19, 1999. Coroner Blue’s initial determination for the manner of death is homicide. The cause of death remains pending final autopsy results.” Teton County Coroner Dr. Brent Blue confirmed the remains are those of Gabrielle Venora Petito, date of birth March 19, 1999. Coroner Blue’s initial determination for the manner of...
CELEBRITIES
ClickOnDetroit.com

Police seek 2 in connection with triple-shooting on Detroit’s west side

DETROIT – Police are looking for two people in connection with a Saturday evening triple-shooting on Detroit’s west side. According to authorities, the shooting happened at about 7:30 p.m. at a gas station, located near the intersection of Seven Mile Road and Ashton Avenue, just west of the Southfield Freeway. Police said shots were fired from a silver Chevrolet Malibu at a black Saturn, striking three people.
DETROIT, MI
NBC News

2 Black men say they were handcuffed while trying to return a TV. Now they're suing Walmart.

Two lifelong friends stepped into a Texas Walmart last year expecting to exchange a defective 58-inch television one of them purchased earlier that day. Instead, the Sept. 10, 2020, trip to the Walmart in Conroe, Texas, led to theft accusations by white employees against Dennis Stewart and Terence Richardson, who are Black, according to a federal lawsuit filed Thursday in the U.S. District Court’s Southern District of Texas.
CONROE, TX
The Eagle-Tribune

UPDATE: Missing Haverhill woman found

HAVERHILL — Police said Mary Ross, 61, who was reported missing by a family member late Monday afternoon, has been found. Police noted in a social media post that Ross was found around 9 p.m. on Tuesday and is "safe and sound." Police thanked the public for efforts to locate...
HAVERHILL, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy