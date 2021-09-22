CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cynthia Erivo drops both her debut album and a kids book

Lake Geneva Regional News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCynthia Erivo has had quite the busy year, and spent a lot of time working and creating, which, in addition to her acting gigs, resulted in her debut album ‘Ch.1 Vs.1’ and a children’s book titled ‘Remember to Dream, Ebere.'

www.lakegenevanews.net

Comments / 0

Cynthia Erivo
