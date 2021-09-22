CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Week Ahead: 'Triumph of Love,' Heartless Bastards, Monroe Street Festival and more

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA princess charms everyone using a variety of disguises in Edgewood College’s latest comic production, “The Triumph of Love” by Pierre Marivaux. This French farce, first presented in 1732, is directed here by Susan Nanning-Sorensen, staged just outside the Stream building at Edgewood, in the Atrium. The campus is at 1000 Edgewood College Drive, and shows begin at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday and at 2 p.m. on Sunday. Tickets cost $10-$15.

