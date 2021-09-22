The Week Ahead: 'Triumph of Love,' Heartless Bastards, Monroe Street Festival and more

The Henry Street Festival is back after the pandemic caused organizers to cancel the event. The festival helps raise money for the Harrison Museum of African American Culture. This year’s event is set for Saturday, Sept. 18, and organizers are releasing guidelines around masks. They say those who are unvaccinated are required to wear masks. Living Local Host, Kianna Price learns more about all the fun including food, music, and shopping at the event.

FESTIVAL ・ 11 DAYS AGO