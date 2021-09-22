Understanding Cell Signalling

Time domain measurements can be very useful to our understanding of the physical world and can be critical to building something that operates as intended. It is very common to measure events with respect to time. The speed of a car, for example, can be calculated by dividing the distance traveled by the time it takes to travel that distance. Time domain measurements, those events measured with respect to time, can be very useful to our understanding of the physical world and can be critical to building something that operates as intended. In electronics, time domain measurements are extremely common. When a certain event occurs can be key to the success or failure of a design. Unfortunately, humans don’t have the ability to observe some elements of our world. Electrons are extremely useful, but notoriously small and hard to catch. Luckily, we have been able to build tools that can help us observe electrons as they do their work. One such tool is the oscilloscope.

