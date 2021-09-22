CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Understanding Cell Signalling

 5 days ago

All cell types have a communication process that is fundamental in responding to changes in the environment. For cells to function, they must be able to develop, organise, and coexist with other cell types appropriately. For example, we need immune cells to operate harmoniously with other vital body cells and defend the body from attack and muscle cells must communicate with nerve cells to enable movement and respond to extracellular environments so that immunity, development and growth can occur.

