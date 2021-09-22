COVID vaccine card: Every way to replace a lost or damaged card
For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. Your COVID-19 vaccine card may be your golden ticket for entry into restaurants, Broadway theatres and gyms in cities and states across the country. But that card isn't just your key to being entertained or getting in shape. If your job falls under the recent federal vaccine mandates, your employer may require proof of your coronavirus vaccination. And you may need to flash it to get a COVID booster shot when it becomes widely available. So what happens if you lose your physical vaccination card with the record of your shots?www.cnet.com
Comments / 2