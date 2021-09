Colorado and Arizona State begin conference play this weekend, and both squads are looking to rebound after disappointing losses last Saturday. The Buffaloes (1-2, 0-0 Pac-12) nearly upset a Top 10 team in Texas AM two weeks ago but then were dominated in a 30-0 home loss to Minnesota. The Sun Devils (2-1, 0-0) are coming off a 27-17 loss to BYU that knocked them out of the Top 25 rankings.