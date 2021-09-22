Pfizer booster shot update as CDC meets to decide eligibility. Today's status

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. An advisory committee for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is meeting today and Thursday to discuss the need for a COVID-19 booster shot for the Pfizer vaccine. The two-day meeting follows a vote last week by a Food and Drug Administration advisory committee that currently recommended against giving a Pfizer booster shot to everyone already vaccinated. The panel, instead, endorsed booster shots for those 65 and older and those at a higher risk of severe COVID-19 infections. After the CDC committee makes its recommendation this week, the FDA is expected to make a decision.