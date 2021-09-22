CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pfizer booster shot update as CDC meets to decide eligibility. Today's status

By Clifford Colby
CNET
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. An advisory committee for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is meeting today and Thursday to discuss the need for a COVID-19 booster shot for the Pfizer vaccine. The two-day meeting follows a vote last week by a Food and Drug Administration advisory committee that currently recommended against giving a Pfizer booster shot to everyone already vaccinated. The panel, instead, endorsed booster shots for those 65 and older and those at a higher risk of severe COVID-19 infections. After the CDC committee makes its recommendation this week, the FDA is expected to make a decision.

CBS News

CDC approves Pfizer COVID booster shot for 20 million Americans

Twenty million Americans are now eligible for the Pfizer COVID-19 booster shot. The CDC and FDA approved a third dose for people who are 65 and older, at high risk of serious disease or frequently exposed to the virus. Dr. William Schaffner, a member of the CDC's advisory committee on immunization practices, joins CBSN's Lana Zak to answer questions on the booster shot rollout.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jen Psaki
Person
Joe Biden
The Conversation U.S.

New Johnson & Johnson data shows second shot boosts antibodies and protection against COVID-19 – but one dose is still strong against delta variant

On Sept 22, 2021, Johnson & Johnson released data that answers two questions many people have likely been wondering about its vaccine: How good is it against the delta variant, and do I need a booster? Maureen Ferran, a virologist at the Rochester Institute of Technology, has been keeping tabs on the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. She breaks down the new data and explains what it all means.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
MSNBC

When to expect boosters for Moderna and Johnson & Johnson

With the CDC and FDA now giving the public information on Pfizer Covid vaccine boosters, when can we expect to hear information for those who had the Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccines? We discuss that with Dr. Kavita Patel.Sept. 25, 2021.
INDUSTRY
NBC News

I got the Moderna vaccine. Can I get a Pfizer booster?

Efforts to give a Covid-19 booster shot to certain adults in the United States have officially begun, following a week of intense deliberation from government advisory committees. Early Friday, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky signed off on a booster dose for older adults, as well...
PHARMACEUTICALS
Reuters

U.S. administers 389.4 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

Sept 25 (Reuters) - The United States has administered 389,372,689 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Saturday morning and distributed 471,821,155 doses, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said. Those totals are up from the 388,567,109 vaccine doses the CDC said had been administered by...
PUBLIC HEALTH
CNET

COVID vaccine mandates and rules: Who is required to show proof of vaccination?

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. With new COVID-19 vaccine mandates affecting roughly two-thirds of the US workforce, or up to 100 million people, President Joe Biden is seeking to put pressure on about 80 million Americans to get vaccinated. Roughly 1 in 500 people in the US have died from COVID-19, and vaccination rates have slowed despite the uptick in delta variant cases. Since Biden announced the plans on Sept. 9, they've received backlash from congressional Republicans, as well as state and local officials.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Ladders

Moderna CEO predicts when COVID pandemic will be over — and why

Moderna CEO, Stéphane Bancel believes we’re looking at another 12 to 18 months of COVID-19 hindering normal life—though a less severe form of the disease will likely circulate around the world “forever.”. At HIMSS21, the global health conference that took place in Las Vegas recently, Bancel went on to predict...
PUBLIC HEALTH
eturbonews.com

CDC issued an urgent message for any American vaccinated with Pfizer

US President Biden and medical professionals in the United States had different announcements in regards to a third COVID-19 booster shot Today the Center for Disease Control and Prevention in the United States released an exact recommendation for the booster shot today, at least for the Pfizer vaccine. Today, CDC...
PHARMACEUTICALS
thecutoffnews.com

Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine Boosters Authorized For More Eligible Persons

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced Friday that the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine booster dose is now authorized for many people who previously received the two-dose Pfizer vaccine and are at least six months past completion of the primary series. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices did not review data on the mixing and matching of COVID-19 vaccine products or on Moderna or Johnson & Johnson boosters, thus the interim guidance from the CDC only applies to individuals who received the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine as their primary series.
NBC Chicago

What Are the Side Effects, Risks of Pfizer's COVID Booster Shot?

As more people become eligible for Pfizer's COVID-19 booster shot, are there any side effects or risks associated with the next vaccine dose?. Among people who stand to benefit from a booster, there are few risks, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention concluded. Serious side effects from the...
INDUSTRY
Fox News

Biden urges unvaccinated to 'do the right thing,' after CDC boss defies panel over booster recommendations

President Biden made a plea to unvaccinated Americans on Friday, urging them to "do the right thing" and get a shot to protect themselves against COVID-19, hours after the head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) defied a vote from her advisory panel, which had recommended not to roll out booster shots to younger frontline workers.
U.S. POLITICS

