Microsoft's Surface Duo 2 needs more than faster performance, better cameras to win the foldables race

By Lisa Eadicicco
CNET
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMicrosoft's original Surface Duo showed the potential for dual-screened phones, but ultimately didn't deliver on expectations. The company is hoping to address those limitations with the new $1,499 Surface Duo 2, announced on Wednesday, which comes with a much-needed boost in processing power and camera quality. The biggest question, however, is whether Microsoft can truly make the case for a dual-screened phone.

xda-developers

Here’s everything we know about the upcoming Microsoft Surface Duo 2

We all know the plight of Windows Mobile. Despite Microsoft’s multiple attempts, the platform could not achieve what Android or iOS could, and eventually died a slow death. This also meant Microsoft’s smartphone division, which was formed by acquiring Nokia, ceased to exist. In 2020 though, Microsoft surprised all of us by launching a smartphone — the Surface Duo — running Android with a foldable design. While the hardware on the Surface Duo was excellent, it was let down by poor software and a sub-par camera. Now, a year later, Microsoft is expected to launch the Surface Duo 2, and here’s all the information we have on it thus far.
Digital Trends

Three things the Microsoft Surface Duo 2 needs to succeed

Last year, Microsoft introduced us to a new category of … something … called the Surface Duo. Microsoft tried really hard to convince us that the Surface Duo was not a phone, nor was it a tablet. Rather, it was a multitasking productivity masterpiece that provided an impressive way to work while on the go. You could open multiple apps and use single apps on both screens to up your productivity game, even when you weren’t at a computer.
windowslatest.com

Microsoft’s next-gen Android phone Surface Duo 2 clears FCC

Microsoft’s next-gen Android phone, the Surface Duo 2, has been rumoured to launch on September 22 alongside Surface Pro 8, Surface Pro X refresh, Surface Go 3, Surface Book/Laptop successor, and other products. Ahead of the rumoured release, the Surface Duo has arrived at the FCC and the certification has confirmed support for 5G and NFC.
ANDROID COMMUNITY.COM

Microsoft Surface Duo 2 sighted on FCC

Microsoft is set to release the Surface Duo 2. It’s going to happen soon but we have no idea yet when exactly. The Surface Neo too is highly anticipated because it’s been delayed but looks like the software giant wants to focus more on the Surface Duo line. The next-gen version was already sighted on Geekbench with 8GB RAM and Snapdragon 888 processor. It is also said to arrive with an updated Microsoft Launcher and a triple camera setup. We can expect it to be more affordable.
pocketnow.com

Microsoft Surface Duo 2 could feature 5G, Wi-Fi 6, and more

Microsoft is hosting a virtual event later this week to announce its new Surface lineup. An alleged leak earlier today revealed some specs, like the 12-inch 120Hz display and Intel 11th-gen Core processor, of the upcoming Surface Pro 8. Now, thanks to a Federal Communications Commission (FCC) filing, some information about Microsoft’s foldable Android, the Surface Duo 2, has been revealed.
SlashGear

Microsoft’s Surface Duo 2 5G surprise may have just been spoiled

It’s a big week for Microsoft, as the company is slated to host an event on September 22nd in which it will discuss Windows 11 and some upcoming devices. Microsoft didn’t name the devices it will have on hand when it announced this event, but there’s been plenty of speculation to make up for the lack of official details. We’re expecting to hear more about incoming Surface devices, and one of the devices we’re hoping to see is the Surface Duo 2.
windowslatest.com

Surface Duo 2 comes with 90Hz display, better camera and more

Microsoft has already tried and failed in the mobile sector, but the company is not planning to give up on its unique form factor. Surface Duo 2 is here and it’s essentially a better version of the original dual-screen phone with new features, including a 90Hz display and a better camera.
gsmarena.com

Microsoft announces new Surface Duo 2 with Snapdragon 888 and triple camera

Microsoft today launched the second generation of its Surface Duo smartphone. The new Surface Duo 2 corrects many of the shortcomings of the previous model on paper, and is a much more fleshed out offering, especially considering the price point. The new Surface Duo 2 features dual 5.8-inch 1892x1344 resolution...
SamMobile

Surface Duo 2 vs Galaxy Z Fold 3: Microsoft fails to impress once more

In case you forgot, Microsoft wants to make foldable phones too. It released the Surface Duo in September last year. The device didn’t really do well and was quickly forgotten. Many would have expected that the company would call it a day. It’s actually doubling down on the Surface Duo....
windowscentral.com

People are clamoring for Microsoft's Surface Duo 2 ahead of its announcement

Polled Windows Central readers are most excited about the Surface Duo 2 from the upcoming Surface hardware lineup. Microsoft is set to announce several devices at the Surface hardware event on September 22, 2021. The Surface Book 4 earned the second most votes out of the suspected upcoming Surface devices.
Phone Arena

Microsoft's Surface Duo 2 is here with three cameras, updated displays, $1500 price

Almost two years after the original Surface Duo was announced and around twelve months after it hit shelves, Microsoft is back with a redesigned second-generation model predictably called Surface Duo 2. Microsoft has refined the Surface Duo 2's design with new displays. While the overall Surface Duo design philosophy remains...
CNET

Surface Duo 2 rumors: Can Microsoft's foldable improve enough for us to recommend it?

Microsoft's annual Surface event is happening this Wednesday (here's how to watch the event live), where it's expected to launch a bevy of refreshed hardware products ranging from Surface Pro 8 to the Surface Book and a next-gen version of the Surface Duo. If you remember, the launch of the Surface Duo marked the software giant's re-entry into the competitive hardware category.
wmleader.com

Microsoft’s 2021 Surface Pro 8 event liveblog with Duo, Pro X, and more

Microsoft is set to announce a whole bunch of new Surface computers today. At an event starting at 11AM ET / 8AM PT, we are expecting to see a new Surface Pro 8, Surface Book, Surface Go, Surface Pro X, and even the Android-based Surface Duo. That’s a lot of devices for one livestream, so we’ll be live blogging with real-time analysis right here.
PCWorld

Microsoft's Surface Duo 2 phone tries to fix the original's problems

Microsoft’s original Surface Duo folding phone designed in some serious flaws. The Surface Duo 2, to its credit, appears to have at least addressed them. When Microsoft launched the Surface Duo folding phone a year ago, Microsoft executives preceded it with a gauzy veil of hype that concealed the many flaws reviewers noted: a poor camera, a lack of NFC and 5G, a subsequently poor track record of patches and updates, and an interface whose bugs made the dual-screen interface painful to use.
Gadget Flow

Microsoft Surface Duo 2 5G dual-screen smartphone has a dynamic triple lens camera

Offering more features than it seems possible, the Microsoft Surface Duo 2 5G dual-screen smartphone is so much more than a phone. With two screens, it also boasts a dynamic triple-lens rear-facing camera. This includes a 12 MP wide lens, a 12 MP telephoto lens, and a 16 MP ultra-wide lens. Also delivering 5G connectivity, this device works with Wi-Fi 6 as well as Bluetooth 5.1. This provides super fast connections in any setting. No matter the mode you use it in, it’ll provide optimized audio, too. And the dual-screen design makes it great for whatever you’re doing, whether it’s in Microsoft 365 or Xbox gaming. The two high-resolution PixelSense Fusion Displays each measure 5.8 inches and open to a large 8.3 inches when they work together. You’ll love the Revolutionary Hinge, which can help you get anything done, wherever you are.
xda-developers

Microsoft introduces a faster Surface Go 3, Wi-Fi-only Pro X, and more

During its Surface event today, Microsoft made some big announcements, including the all-new Surface Laptop Studio, a big redesign in the Surface Pro 8, and the much-improved Surface Duo 2. But that’s not all there is, as a few more Microsoft devices are on the way, even if they’re not quite as exciting. These devices include the new Surface Go 3, a more affordable version of the Surface Pro X, and new accessories. All of Microsoft’s new PCs are coming with Windows 11, and some accessories are designed to take advantage of it, too.
petri.com

Microsoft Refreshes Surface Lineup with Duo 2, Pro 8, and Go 3 and More

For fans of Surface, today is a good day. Microsoft has announced a significant refresh to its lineup that includes a brand-new laptop called the Laptop Studio as well as a refresh to many of its products that includes the Surface Pro 8, Duo 2, and the entry-level Go 3.
