Dump COVID vaccine religious exemptions. There is no Church of Moderna Disbelievers

Nearly three-quarters of eligible American adults have now received at least one dose of a Covid-19, and vaccinations are surging as the delta variant continues spreading in the United States and across the globe. However, there is a still sizable portion of the population that is refusing to receive the vaccine for a variety of reasons – some believe it’s dangerous, others don’t think it’s necessary, and still others want to wait to see if it will have long-term negative effects on people.

