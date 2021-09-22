CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dump COVID vaccine religious exemptions. There is no Church of Moderna Disbelievers

Cover picture for the articleWhat is a COVID-19 vaccine mandate worth if it includes exemptions for “sincerely held religious beliefs”? Very little, if anything at all. If the definition of religious beliefs were contained to major, established religions, there would basically be no exemptions because no major religion bans vaccination against COVID-19 or other diseases. In fact, leaders of many large congregations have been telling their flocks during the pandemic, “Don’t look to me for a religious excuse.”

Covid?'s
4d ago

The dangers of the COVID-19 vaccine spike protein and its interactions with the human immune system, conferring risks of clotting and leakage of blood vessels, are becoming increasingly well known. But how far and wide in the body can such dangers spread? What does that mean for vaccine safety?And what of the vaccine lipid nanoparticle (LNP), composed of lipids that have never been injected into human beings before?

Laker Lover ????
4d ago

Stop trying to control what people put in their body. The law is the law not just when it’s convenient to get rid of because it doesn’t fit the narrative to get vaxxed.

David Dawson
4d ago

The bible says your body is a temple and God formed you and knew you before birth. Aborted fetal cells were used in testing and or manufacturing the vaccine.Throughout the scripture God reminds us of the sanctity of life. The bible says God heals all my disease's. Non believers don't comprehend we believers are not of this world.

