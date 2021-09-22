Hallouminess: Lulu serves delicious and sometimes confounding California dishes with Palestinian inspirations
Chef Mona Leena’s new restaurant, Lulu, doesn’t serve shawarma. “This is a California restaurant with Palestinian inspirations,” Leena said. “You’ll see familiar Palestinian ingredients and flavors, but it isn’t a place where you can order a mixed grill.” There is a familiar falafel bowl, perhaps defamiliarized with garlic-fried freekeh and zhough. The chef’s fried-chicken sandwich includes a fennel slaw and aleppo mayonnaise served on a homemade simsim or sesame bun.eastbayexpress.com
Comments / 0