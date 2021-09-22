Join KELT and Schoodic Institute to learn how to monitor rockweed Oct. 2
Rockweed is a common and important seaweed in Maine, and a new program needs volunteers to help gather information about it at sites along the coast. Join Schoodic Institute and Kennebec Estuary Land Trust for a fun training at Reid State Park on Saturday, Oct. 2 from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. For more information and to sign-up, visit KELT’s website at www.kennebecestuary.org/upcoming-events or call (207) 442-8400.www.boothbayregister.com
Comments / 0