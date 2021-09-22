Join KELT and Schoodic Institute to learn how to monitor rockweed Oct. 2

The Boothbay Region Maritime Foundation Research Collection Photo Show auction is coming to a close. This Thursday is your last opportunity to bid on one of the great photos that have been on display at the Opera House photo gallery during the months of August and September. The Penobscot Marine Museum (PMM), and the Boothbay Region Historical Society have partnered with the Boothbay Region Maritime Foundation (BRMF) in creating a research collection of commercial working waterfront photos including historical and contemporary photos of fishing and boat building in the Boothbay Region. PMM is leading the digitization effort and work has begun digitizing photos from the Boothbay Region Historical Society, the Boothbay Harbor Memorial Library, the Department of Marine Resources, the Boothbay Register and individuals from the community. The upstairs gallery at the Opera House is open from 10-2, Wednesday through Friday and to ticket holders on the evenings of performances. This exhibit is made possible by a Maine Community Foundation Grant.

BOOTHBAY, ME ・ 1 DAY AGO