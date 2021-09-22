CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

Please Pass The Lefse

By Jerry Puffer
K96 FM
K96 FM
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Tomorrow, Thursday, will be the LAST day to order your Lefse from the Sunburst Lutheran Church. The Lutheran ladies are hosting the sale, & each package of Lefse contains 5 rounds for $5. To place your order, please call 937 3301, & leave your order on the answering machine. Don't worry about a thing...the orders can be picked up on Saturday, October 9th, between 3:30, & 5:30, at the Lutheran Parish Hall. BTW, today (Wednesday,) the 22nd,is our the first OFFICIAL day of fall, & the Lefse will stick to your ribs as we head toward winter...

k96fm.com

Comments / 0

Related
Slipped Disc

How to make a Stradivarius: Pass the salt, please…

From a new study of Cremona’s closely-guarded secret:. …”This new study reveals that Stradivari and Guarneri had their own individual proprietary method of wood processing, to which they could have attributed a considerable significance. They could have come to realize that the special salts they used for impregnation of the wood also imparted to it some beneficial mechanical strength and acoustical advantages. These methods were kept secret. There were no patents in those times. How the wood was manipulated with chemicals was impossible to guess by the visual inspection of the finished product.”
LIFESTYLE
K96 FM

Glacier Co. Extension Minute: Fall Rancher Roundtable Set for September 27 and 28

Whether it’s lack of hay, high feed prices, nitrates in grain hay, etc., there are many challenges facing ranchers as they plan their fall and winter ranch feeding program. The Fall Rancher Roundtable Monday, September 27 in Cut Bank and Tuesday, September 28 in Valier, will address these challenges and provide potential options to stretch the winter feed pile and maintain adequate cowherd performance.
GLACIER COUNTY, MT
K96 FM

Potluck & Cards Sunday In Shelby

Our Shelby Senior Center will be hosting a potluck AND card party THIS Sunday afternoon. The scrumptious potluck grub starts at High Noon with the cards shuffled at 1. If you plan to take part in the potluck, please bring along some tasty vittles to share with your friends & neighbors at the senior center. Don't worry about a thing...the cost is a mere $2.
SHELBY, MT
K96 FM

Let’s Eata’ A Fajita!

It's Thursday, & this afternoon is the FINAL Shelby Market Day of the season. The "market" will be going full tilt over in the park from 4 until 6 this afternoon, & Sage Brush Food Pantry will be on hand serving up the chicken fajitas. It's been a spectacular market summer season in the park, & this afternoon should be a good time to draw the curtain on summer as the frost will soon be on the pumpkin...
SHELBY, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lefse
K96 FM

Mark Chesnutt Is on the Mend and Hitting the Road After Battling COVID-19

It’s been a long road to recovery for Mark Chesnutt, but according to a recent update, things are looking up and he will be back on the road soon. Chesnutt underwent major back surgery over the summer that required 9-10 weeks of recovery, prompting him to cancel all of his July, August, and September concerts with plans to reschedule them in the future.
PUBLIC HEALTH
K96 FM

Death Stalks Our Montana Mountains!

Tomorrow (Saturday) morning at 7:30, on Puffman SPORTS Trivia, I'll have Award WINNING author Bill Yenne's latest western tome up for grabs. Bill, his last name rhymes with penny, & Bill's book, "Vultures Over the Elk Fork Country: Death Stalks the Montana Mountains," is another page turner from Bill, & this one is set in the Elk Fork Country on our side of the great divide. Bill's just like me, the Puffman, born & raised here in Montana! Check out this riveting read at: www.billyenne.com, & then listen to WIN at 7:30, Saturday morning when I'll be throwing out a golf trivia question. You know me, sports is my middle name & with the Ryder Cup underway, I've got my head in golf this weekend...
MONTANA STATE
K96 FM

K96 FM

Shelby, MT
262
Followers
1K+
Post
46K+
Views
ABOUT

K96 FM plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Shelby, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://k96fm.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy