Please Pass The Lefse

Tomorrow (Saturday) morning at 7:30, on Puffman SPORTS Trivia, I'll have Award WINNING author Bill Yenne's latest western tome up for grabs. Bill, his last name rhymes with penny, & Bill's book, "Vultures Over the Elk Fork Country: Death Stalks the Montana Mountains," is another page turner from Bill, & this one is set in the Elk Fork Country on our side of the great divide. Bill's just like me, the Puffman, born & raised here in Montana! Check out this riveting read at: www.billyenne.com, & then listen to WIN at 7:30, Saturday morning when I'll be throwing out a golf trivia question. You know me, sports is my middle name & with the Ryder Cup underway, I've got my head in golf this weekend...

MONTANA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO