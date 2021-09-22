CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Microsoft Surface Pro 8 is larger, faster and well connected starting at $1,099

Cover picture for the articleThe Surface Pro 8, announced at the Microsoft's Surface event on Wednesday, brings Microsoft's top two-in-one up to par with its competition just in time for Windows 11. The Surface Pro 7 hit the market in Oct. 2019 and it's been one of the best in the category ever since. Even when it was announced, though, the design hadn't changed much from the prior models. The Pro 8 is different inside and out.

