Alabama state health department giving vaccines at football games

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The state health department kicking off a new initiative. It’s providing COVID-19 vaccines and tests at college football games. The state health department’s idea is simple - go to where the people are. What better place than a college football game? Judging by the data, every little bit will help. Alabama is one of the least vaccinated states in the U. S. According to state data, 41-percent of Alabamians are fully vaccinated. We’ve seen a modest 5 percent boost in the past month.