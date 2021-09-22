Wediquette Wednesday: Who can I invite as my plus-one?
Each Wednesday, we tackle wedding etiquette. At times, it’s a reader question or one from a colleague, friend or family member and other times we’ll cover a popular issue. This week, we are offering up a throwback from the new Summer/Autumn 2015 issue of New Orleans Bride Magazine. In this installment, advice columnist Dee Lane discusses a reader question about who to bring as a plus-one to her ex-boyfriend’s wedding.www.myneworleans.com
Comments / 0