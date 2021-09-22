Ag briefs: Colorado hosting labor listening lessons, Ark Valley bike tour coming Sept. 24

The Colorado Department of Agriculture and the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment, the two Senate Bill 87 rulemaking departments, have teamed up to solicit ag employee input on new rules the two departments are promulgating. The first two regional meetings will be held on Sept. 27 in Delta and October 5 in LaSalle. A third will be held at 6 p.m. on Oct. 9 at Hirakata Farms in Rocky Ford. Colorado Fruit and Vegetable Growers Association is urging employers to encourage their current employees to share the impact SB87 will have on them, particularly as it concerns overtime restrictions. Written or recorded video comments will also be accepted.