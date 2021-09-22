CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coralville, IA

Coralville man convicted of 28 charges of lascivious, indecent contact with child

By Trish Mehaffey
thegazette.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIOWA CITY — A Coralville man was convicted by a jury this week on 28 charges of lascivious conduct and indecent contact with a child for over a year. A Johnson County jury deliberated about five hours Monday before finding Robin A. Castillo Fuentes, 38, guilty of 14 charges of lascivious conduct with a minor, each a serious misdemeanor; 14 charges of indecent contact with a child, each an aggravated misdemeanor; and one count each of child endangerment, an aggravated misdemeanor, and assault, a simple misdemeanor.

www.thegazette.com

