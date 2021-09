The late Kobe Bryant is the latest icon to join the NFT hype as a fan-led group is set to launch ‘The KB24 NFT Collection‘ which will hit the blockchain soon. ‘KB24’ is one of the hundreds of thousands of NFT (or Non-Fungible Tokens) that have been released over the past couple of months. An NFT is a unique digital token that users and other collectors can purchase through cryptocurrency which uses blockchain technology. This particular NFT has a set price of 0.08 ETH (Ethereum) which roughly converts to $260. 10,000 editions will be available for sale on the project’s official website. And, if you’re familiar with how NFT projects go, it won’t take long before ‘KB24’ sells out.

NBA ・ 14 DAYS AGO