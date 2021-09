Medical marijuana patients face a risk of arrest in Pennsylvania if they get behind the wheel of a vehicle. Jesse Roedts found that out first hand. The music instructor and fire inspector from Montoursville was stopped in 2019 at a state police DUI checkpoint where he told the troopers he was a medical marijuana card holder. That led to a search of his vehicle, having his legal medication and paraphernalia seized, being subjected to field sobriety tests and a blood draw. He ended up being arrested for DUI.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 3 HOURS AGO