Deathloop is a fantastic game, but there’s one element that’s just kind of there — the player versus player combat. Every time I start Deathloop, I’m given an option. I can either try to break the loop as Colt, or protect it as Julianna. This is an intriguing premise. While the game’s other antagonists are all locked into the same routines and schedules, Julianna is free of the cycle; she’s controlled by a human player I cannot predict and sometimes cannot outplay. But the execution of this executioner is just so-so, and it stands out like a useless appendage in an otherwise spectacular experience.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 5 DAYS AGO